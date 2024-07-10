NFL Star Antonio Brown Warns Pete Davidson After His Break-Up With Madelyn Cline to 'Stay Away' From Sydney Sweeney

It’s not a secret that NFL star Antonio Brown is head-to-toe crazy for Sydney Sweeney. Recently, reports have been that Pete Davidson has broken up with Madelyn Cline. Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline allegedly split after less than a year of dating.

The couple "ended things fairly recently," a source told the US Sun. The informant also stated on Tuesday that the breakup was "amicable." After this report came to light, AB sent a warning to Pete Davidson.

Antonio Brown warns Pete Davidson to ‘stay away’ from Sydney Sweeney

This is not the first time that Antonio Brown has been vocal about his love for Sydney Sweeney. After Pete Davidson’s split, Antonio Brown took a different approach to gaining the limelight.

On his X (formerly Twitter), he wrote a warning to Pete Davidson, “Stay away from Sydney nigga #CTESPN.” In the X post, he is seen reacting to Pete Davidson by asking him to stay away from Sweeney.



Sweeney took the hearts of many after her work in Euphoria. Before this, Brown responded to a post regarding actress Sydney Sweeney, which piqued the interest of most social media users. Sweeney discussed her passion for video games in an interview, mentioning that she used to play The Simpsons: Hit & Run with her brother when she was little.



Antonio Brown retired from professional football in 2023, and although returning to the game as a member of the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, he has stayed on the sidelines ever since. However, Brown appears to have found another way to stay in the limelight with his uncensored social media remarks.

Antonio Brown once shamed Taylor Swift by posting disgusting AI Images of her

Sydney Sweeney appears to be the latest well-known woman to be targeted by Brown, who has been posting provocative tweets and comments online. Before focusing on Sweeney, Brown had previously targeted singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

Brown originally mentioned Swift on his X account, reacting to one of her fan accounts. Brown responded to a fan account reaction with the phrase "Body like a Saltine Cracker," which most likely referred to Swift's physical attractiveness.

The former NFL player later went even further, tweeting an NSFW AI-generated photo of himself kissing Swift. The indecent photograph not only surprised X users but it was also judged worthy of a lawsuit against the former footballer.

Brown is recognized as one of the top receivers of the 2010s, earning the most first-team All-Pro choices at his position during the decade with four straight selections (2014-2017), all while a member of the Steelers.

He had more catches than any other player in the league from his first season in 2010 to 2018. He was a punt returner for the Central Michigan Chippewas throughout his collegiate career, earning All-American accolades in 2008 and 2009. Brown was raised in Liberty City, Miami, and attended Miami Norland High School.

