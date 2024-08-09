NFL Star Braxton Berrios’ Girlfriend Alix Earle Faces Fan Backlash Over Resurfaced Racist TikTok Posts

Alix Earle is a widely recognized content creator who gained prominence through her GRWM (Get Ready With Me) videos and vlogs. However, she is currently facing a significant backlash following the resurfacing of controversial posts from her past.

Earle, who shot to social media stardom in 2022, has accumulated millions of followers across various platforms. However, her rising popularity has recently been overshadowed by a scandal involving offensive language that has raised serious concerns among her fan base.

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle, is under fire for racist posts

The controversy began during the week of August 5, 2024. It happened when screenshots allegedly showed Earle using racial slurs on her ASKfm account. These posts from 2014 started circulating on social media.

It appeared to capture Earle using the N-word in response to anonymous questions posed by her peers. The resurfacing of these posts has ignited a firestorm of criticism and brought Earle's character and values under intense scrutiny.

Despite the growing outrage, Earle has remained silent on the matter. Her Campus is a popular online publication. It reached out to Earle’s team for a comment. They are seeking confirmation of the authenticity of the screenshots and a response to the backlash.

However, no response had been received at the time of the article’s publication. This lack of communication has only fueled further speculation and disappointment among her followers. Many of them are grappling with revelations about her past behavior.

This incident is not the first time Earle's political views and associations have come under public scrutiny. In 2023, she was seen at a party with Ivanka Trump during Art Basel in Miami, Florida.

The photos from that event quickly circulated online. It led many of Earle’s fans to assume she supported the Trump administration’s policies and values. The incident sparked considerable controversy.

Fans are expressing their disapproval of her apparent association with the Trumps. Earle chose not to address the incident at the time, leaving her followers to speculate about her true political stance.

Past scandals related to Alix Earle

The controversy surrounding Earle’s political leanings is further compounded by a previous incident in 2022 when a photo she posted in 2019 resurfaced. The photo featured a Trump flag waving in the wind while Earle was on a boat.

The image led to a wave of backlash, forcing Earle to address the situation during an Instagram Live session. During the livestream, she attempted to distance herself from the political implications of the photo.

She stated bluntly, “I think that Trump is an idiot.” She also emphasized that her views had evolved significantly since then, remarking, “I don’t even think the same way I did six months ago about things. I was, like, crazy and psycho last year. And, like, the year before, I was probably a little more psycho.”

These are her attempts to clarify her stance and separate herself from her past actions. The recent resurfacing of the ASKfm posts has once again brought her values and judgment into question.

The online community has reacted strongly, with many expressing a mix of disbelief, disappointment, and anger. One Twitter user encapsulated the general sentiment, writing, “Please tell me Alix Earle did not say the N-word.” Others have expressed that they were not entirely surprised by the revelations. Some fans have simply expressed profound disappointment in the influencer they once admired.

For now, the scandal serves as a stark reminder of the importance of transparency and its lasting impact. Especially what past actions can have on one’s public image, mostly in the digital age.