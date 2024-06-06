NFL Star Deven Thompkins’ Attorney Responds to Ex-Wife Maria Castilhos’ Allegation of Domestic Violence

Last week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made headlines with their unexpected release. The wide receiver and kick returner, Deven Thompkins, is no longer a part of the team. The move was claimed to have happened due to an injury.

This accident took place after Thompkins' hamstring issue during off-season training activities. This raised eyebrows and sparked speculation among fans and analysts. However, the situation took a dramatic turn right after this.

Ex-Wife Maria Castilhos’ Abuse Accusations on Deven Thompkins

Thompkins' wife, Maria Castilhos, claimed that she had been a victim of domestic abuse. She took to TikTok to make this shocking revelation. In a series of TikTok videos, Castilhos shared harrowing details of her experience.

This includes photos of injuries to her face and arm. She told her fans that all her injuries were caused by the footballer.

The news instantly circulated, raising the complexity of Thompkin’s release from the Buccaneers. The issue was also shedding light on the possible off-field complaints that may have influenced the team’s decision.

Court records confirmed that Thompkins had filed for divorce from Castilhos on February 27 in Lee County. However, there were no accusations of physical abuse in the filings. The discrepancy between the legal proceedings and Castilhos' public allegations prompted further scrutiny. It even raised questions about the veracity of her claims.

Responding to the allegations, Thompkins' lawyer, Brett Gallaway, issued a statement. He completely denied the accusations on behalf of his client.

Gallaway said that Thompkins denied the allegations of domestic abuse. He framed Castilhos' TikTok videos as a calculated attempt to sway public opinion in her favor. She could be taking this action amidst a contentious divorce and custody battle.

Gallaway pointed to Castilhos' written admissions of "blackmail." He connected demands for increased alimony and other payments as evidence of her ulterior motives.

He also said that there was clear and significant exculpatory evidence to refute the claims of abuse. He suggested that Castilhos' allegations were fabricated and defamatory.

Despite the serious nature of the allegations, the legal situation extended beyond Thompkins' relationship with Castilhos. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thompkins' employer, found themselves entangled in the controversy as well. They faced questions about their handling of the situation. The team is also being asked about the reason behind the decision to release Thompkins from the roster.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles shared thoughts after the footballer’s release. He acknowledged the organization's openness to reevaluating Thompkins' status. Bowles cited Thompkins' injury as a contributing factor in the decision to release him.

It also highlights the team's ongoing roster management considerations. In Thompkins' absence, the Buccaneers moved swiftly to fill the void. They are signing wide receiver Cody Thompson as a potential replacement.

Deven Thompkins is Undoubtedly a Great Player

Thompkins, a Fort Myers native, played a significant role for the Buccaneers over the past two seasons. He has contributed as a return specialist in the wide receiver position. Despite going undrafted out of Utah State in 2022, Thompkins emerged as a valuable asset for the team. He showcased his speed and agility on kickoff and punt returns.

Thompkins is focused on clearing his name and restoring his reputation. Despite the turmoil surrounding his personal life, Thompkins expressed gratitude to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He thanked them for allowing him to play for his hometown team. He also mentioned his enthusiasm for his future in the NFL.

The allegations of domestic abuse against Thompkins will cast a dark shadow on his career. Fans are now waiting for the final call about the allegations and his future on the field.