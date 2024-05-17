NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Extends His Investment Empire With Ready-to-Drink Iced Coffee Venture

Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best active player in the NFL. The Chiefs’ Quarterback has led his side to three Super Bowls since making it into the starting squad. At 28, he is being compared to Tom Brady, and fans believe that Mahomes will dethrone the former 7x Super Bowl Champion.

The 2-time NFL MVP has a long career ahead of him. Mahomes’ side is eyeing the first 3-peat in NFL history this season. Meanwhile, their star QB is experimenting away from the gridiron in the offseason. Mahomes made an addition to the list of businesses he has invested in with a surprise beverage chain.

Patrick Mahomes Coffee Brand

Mahomes gave a glimpse of his genius by exploiting the craze of iced coffee in the United States. He launched his ready-to-drink iced coffee and beverage chain Throne Sport Coffee as the company’s lead investor.

Mahomes took it to X, formerly Twitter, to share his latest business endeavor. He proudly announced the launch of his beverage brand. He talked about how important coffee is for his daily routine and how Throne Sport Coffee serves the purpose better. Mahomes went on to describe his coffee brand's ingredients and other USPs.

Mahomes’ Other Investments

Besides his football career, Mahomes has invested in many other sports teams and businesses. It seems that he is already thinking about his life beyond the football field. The Kansas City’s QB has some stakes in the city’s MLB team, the Kansas City Royals, and the city’s NWSL team, the Kansas City Current.

Mahomes also owns a part of Kansas’ MLS club, Sporting Kansas City. He was featured in a Head & Shoulders advertisement with former Pittsburgh Steelers’ Safety Troy Polamalu. Patrick Mahomes’ sporing investments extend to F1 as well, where he owns some stake in the Alpine F1 team.