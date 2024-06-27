NFL Star Randall Cobb And Family Survive House Fire Caused By Tesla Charger: 'Lucky to Be Alive'

Former Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb and his family are 'lucky to be alive' after they successfully evacuated their home after it caught fire, which appears to have started with their Tesla charging in the garage.

On Wednesday, Aiyda Cobb posted about the event on Instagram, along with a photo of the damage. "We're lucky to be alive," she wrote.

Randall Cobb’s wife reveals how the family survived a house fire

Aiyda, in her Instagram story, expressed gratitude to God and explained what happened. She wrote, “The Tesla charger caught fire in the garage late last night and spread rapidly.”

Mrs Cobb further shared, “We left the house wearing only our clothing and no shoes. I will explain more later, but I am posting this in case I miss any appointments, calls, texts, or meetings.” She concluded her note with: “Thank you, God.”

The couple has three sons: Cade, Caspian, and Chance Atlas, who was born in March. All of whom had to flee with their parents. Aiyda Cobb also shared a photograph of the wreckage inside their home on her Instagram account.

Randall and Aiyda got married in 2017. They have three children. The exact extent of the damage to the house is unknown. It also needs to be made clear where the family lived.



What did Randall Cobb have to say on the house fire?

Randall later updated the situation on Instagram and thanked well-wishers. "Thank you all for the love and positive messages," he said.



Later, he explained how he managed to escape with his family and the dog, and he thanked Chief Caruthers, Captain Irvin, and the Nashville Fire Department for their quick action via his social media post.

Randall Cobb remains unsigned ahead of the 2024 training camps

Randall Cobb was the Green Bay Packers' second-round draft pick in 2011. He is most known for his two stints with the Packers. He first played there from 2011 to 2018, including his only Pro Bowl season in 2014, when he caught 91 passes for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns, both career highs.

Cobb then made brief appearances with the Houston Texans (2019) and Dallas Cowboys (2020) before returning to Wisconsin. Cobb has caught 532 of his 630 career receptions with Green Bay. Over his 13-year career, he has 7,624 receiving yards and 54 touchdowns.

Randall Cobb played for the Jets last year, joining the team alongside quarterback Aaron Rodgers, with whom he spent ten years with the Packers. Cobb has not retired, but he has stated that he has not had any interest from NFL teams.