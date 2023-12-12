NFL star tops most searched person on Google in 2023 list and no its not Travis Kelce

Google has officially announced the list of trending searches for 2023, including the names of individuals that have been searched the most. Sad news for all the Swifties: neither Taylor Swift nor his boyfriend, Taylor Swift, rank at the top of the list.

Instead, this is the NFL player who ranks first in the list of most searched people of the year on Google:

NFL Player who has been searched more than anyone in the world on Google

As soon as Google's list of the top trending searches for the year got released, everyone thought it was going to be either Travis Kelce or Taylor Swift. But instead of the Chiefs' tight end, a Buffalo Bills player ranked top in the 'People' section of this list by Google.

The first person in the 'People' category for most searched individuals on Google is none other than Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin plays safety for the Buffalo Bills and became an international headline in January 2023 when he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin collapsed on the field on January 3 and was taken to the hospital. The good thing is that he had long recovered and returned to play in the NFL in the month of August. But it's interesting that, despite Travis Kelce being in the trends for so long, he isn't the most searched.

If he were not the most searched for, he might be in second place, but he isn't. Second on Google's list is Jeremy Renner, who sustained chest damage before being run over by a snowplow. Travis Kelce is in third place.

Travis Kelce ranks third in Google's list and we all know why. Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift, which kicked off his journey to becoming one of the most searched individuals on Google for the year. It is interesting that he made it third on the list in just 3 months.

Speaking of Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's birthday is almost here. So Travis is planning a huge birthday party for Taylor Swift , according to an insider. Do you think this is when Travis might be planning to propose to Taylor ? Share your take below!