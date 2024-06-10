NFL Stars’ Prom Outfits and Dates Go Viral, Ft Travis Kelce, Joe Burrow and More

A blast from the past has surfaced on social media. Fans are going crazy about the prom pictures of the NFL stars. The series of pictures includes Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and many more players.

It was a throwback snapshot from their high school prom days. Talking about Travis Kelce, his photo gives a striking comparison between his now and then appearance. His fans could see just another high school senior who is attending prom. They can not get over how he looked before his high-profile relationship with global superstar Taylor Swift.

NFL Stars' Prom Night Goes Viral, including Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and many more

In the snapshot, a fresh-faced Kelce sports a buzzcut and rocks a pinstripe black suit. It was a far cry from his current signature style. The absence of his trademark facial hair adds to the nostalgia of the image. Kelce's roots trace back to Ohio, where he attended Cleveland Heights High School, a name that now graces his podcast. While he remains steadfast in his commitment to the Chiefs, speculation persists that this could be his final season in the NFL.

Also captured in the photo are Kelce's Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' love story began in high school. Two friends in Texas, attended school together, and their bond deepened. At that time, Mahomes was a freshman at Whitehouse High School in 2011. This picture was from their memorable moments attending multiple school dances together, including Matthew's senior prom in May 2013.

Joe Burrow also made his way into the list. It's all over social media, sparking conversations about the good old days. Meanwhile, one lucky high schooler was gearing up for prom night with Burrow as his date, as her parents were proud. Davis, her dad, can't contain his excitement.

He proudly shared on social media, "My wife and I must be some of the luckiest parents in the world. Our daughter's going to prom with a national champion and a Heisman winner!"

Let’s check Out More Players Who Made Their Way Into The Past Blast of Prom Pictures

Trevor Lawrence attended his prom in the year 2018. According to his fans, he looked dapper with long hair and a blue tuxedo. Julian Edelman on the other hand, also wore a blue tuxedo on his prom. However, he complimented his partner’s pink outfit with a pink rose on his chest pocket. He went to his prom in 2005.

Zach Wilson was also there, he looked great in a black suit. He was photographed with two beautiful ladies, one was his date back then and the other woman was her sister. Christian Maccffrey, on the other hand, looked great in another blue tuxedo. He also followed Edelman’s path by putting a white flower on his partner’s dress.

Lastly, Caleb William is the last one featured in the viral prom photos. He wore a checkered black shaded tuxedo. He and his then-partner could be seen, smiling and photographing. Fans are giving their heartwarming reactions after seeing their favorite players’ past pictures. Let us know in the comment did you saw their prom pictures, and tell us whose outfit is your favorite.

