NFL Stars to Fight It Out on the Chessboard for BlitzChamps III Trophy: All You Need to Know About Event

Before the 2024-25 season of the NFL begins, some of the league’s stars will participate in a chess event. These players have faced off with each other multiple times on a football field, but the 64 boxes will decide their fate this time.

Amid their offseason fun, the players will defend their pieces on the chessboard to take home the ultimate glory. The tournament’s prize money will go to charity of the player’s choice. No matter who wins, BlitzChamps has always been a thrilling and fun event.

From Gridiron to Chessboard

Eight NFL stars will take on each other in a double-elimination bracket. Each player will play two five-minute games with different colored pieces with the opponent. Whoever scores more points in the two games moves ahead in the next round.

In case of a tie, the players will play a 3-minute game until one of them wins. More accurate players in the regular games get to play with white for the tiebreakers. The event will go on until a winner who gets $30,000 is decided.

Which Players Will Participate in Blitzchamps III?

Drue Tranquill, the reigning Super Bowl Champion, will defend his BlitzChamps title before competing for a 3-peat with the Chiefs. His teammate Justin Reid will also contend for the title under the guidance of FM James Canty III.

Chidobe Awuzie has his eyes set on the second title. Larry Fitzgerald, who was knocked out by Awuzie in the semi-finals in both seasons, will be aiming for revenge. Michael Vick, Kyler Murray, Mack Hollins, and Quenton Nilson will try out their skills too.

The chess event hosted by chess.com will be organized on May 22. A prize pool of $100,000 will be on the line. Chidobe Awuzie and Drue Tranqill are again the favorites to win the tournament. However, chess is an unpredictable game where one move can change everything.

