NFL Sun God: How Did Lions Star Amon-Ra St. Brown Get His Unique Nickname?

The Detroit Lions drafted wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Since his debut, he has impressed with his on-field performance. In addition to his skills, his name has also become a topic of discussion among fans, who are curious about its origins.

St. Brown's name was given to him by his father. His name has a particular context and is associated with black consciousness and Egyptian nomenclature, which provides it with much more meaning than just being a name.

Meaning of Amon-Ra St. Brown

The name was given to him by his father, former Mr. Olympia bodybuilder John Brown, who was also a three-time Mr. World winner. In a 2017 interview with Sports Illustrated, John Brown revealed that he had a deep appreciation for black consciousness and Egyptian mythology, which influenced the naming of his son. His siblings, Equanimeous and Osiris, got their names from the same idea.

In Egyptian mythology, Amon (also spelled Amun) is the god of air, the sun, and creation. The ancient Egyptians believed Amun was the creator of all things and worshipped him as the head of the city of Thebes. In short, St. Brown’s first name, Amon-Ra, means ‘Sun God.’

Playing true to his name

St. Brown carries a powerful name, and he lives up to it with his performance on the field. Even before his NFL career, he shone brightly. For the 2018 class, St. Brown was the nation’s No. 2 overall prospect. In 2019, as a sophomore, he recorded 77 receptions for 1,042 yards and six touchdowns. As a junior, he recorded seven touchdowns and 41 receptions for 478 receiving yards.

Advertisement

In 2021, the Lions signed him for four years. In his debut season, he demonstrated his capabilities with 90 catches for 912 yards and five touchdowns. The following season, his performance earned him his first Pro Bowl selection. His consistent performance has given the Lions confidence that he could become their next dominant wideout.

ALSO READ: Who Are The Highest Paid NFL Players in All Positions: QBs, WRs, TEs And More