NFL Super Bowl Odds: Who Are Fans' Favorites to Win the Lombardi Trophy in 2025 Season?

The start of the NFL season on September 5, 2024, signals the beginning of an exciting journey toward the ultimate prize in American football: the Lombardi Trophy. As fans gear up for the upcoming season, the odds and predictions for potential Super Bowl winners have already begun to generate substantial interest.

2025 NFL Super Bowl Odds:

Team Best Odds Implied Probability Kansas City Chiefs 6/1 14% San Francisco 49ers 13/2 13% Baltimore Ravens 10/1 9% Detroit Lions 14/1 6.7% Philadelphia Eagles 16/1 5.9% Cincinnati Bengals 16/1 5.9%



The current favorites to win the Lombardi Trophy are the Kansas City Chiefs, who are aiming for a historic three-peat, having emerged victorious in the last two Super Bowls. Led by the dynamic Patrick Mahomes , the Chiefs boast an offense that is widely considered one of the most potent in the league.

Complemented by standout players like Travis Kelce and an ever-improving defense under the guidance of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, the Chiefs are rightfully positioned as the team to beat.

Hot on the Chiefs' trail are the San Francisco 49ers, who are closely trailing as the second favorites. The 49ers, equipped with a dynamic quarterback situation featuring Brock Purdy, and the return of star running back Christian McCaffrey, are primed for another successful season.

Renowned for their elite defense and well-rounded team dynamics, the 49ers are not to be underestimated in the race for the Lombardi Trophy.

The Green Bay Packers, supported by Aaron Rodgers' exceptional quarterback play and a solid supporting cast, are also receiving substantial attention, drawing a significant percentage of bets and emerging as strong contenders in the Super Bowl betting landscape.

The NFC and AFC winner odds further reflect the anticipation and excitement surrounding the upcoming season, with the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers leading the respective divisions in terms of implied probabilities and betting interests.

Checkout the AFC and NFC Odds table :

AFC Winner Odds:

Team Best Odds Implied Probability Kansas City Chiefs 10/3 23.08% Baltimore Ravens 11/2 15.38% Cincinnati Bengals 15/2 11.76% Houston Texans 8/1 11.11%

NFC Winner Odds:

Team Best Odds Implied Probability San Francisco 49ers 3/1 25% Detroit Lions 11/2 15.38% Philadelphia Eagles 13/2 13.33% Green Bay Packers 17/2 10.53%

As the 2025 NFL season unfolds, fans and enthusiasts alike will be closely following the journey of these powerhouse teams as they strive to etch their names in football history by securing the prestigious Lombardi Trophy. With a blend of star talent, strategic excellence, and sheer determination, the stage is set for an electrifying season leading up to Super Bowl 2025.

The NFL Super Bowl odds and predictions not only capture the anticipation and thrill of the upcoming season but also reflect the unwavering passion and enthusiasm of fans as they rally behind their favorite teams in the quest for the ultimate football glory.