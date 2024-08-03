NFL Top 100 Reveals Lamar Jackson Is Highest Rated QB in the List Surpassing Patrick Mahomes

The 2024 NFL Top 100 list is complete, and many Ravens got votes from their peers to make it. Lamar Jackson was voted as the National Football League's second-greatest player, up 70 ranks from his ranking in 2023.

Every year, the NFL publishes its "Top 100" list, which rates the top players heading into the current season. Even if actual NFL players create the list based on their votes, surprises provoke outrage.

The NFL 100 is selected by NFL players who vote during the season. Voting typically occurs late in the regular season, with NFL Films filmmakers visiting locker rooms at club facilities with paper ballots and asking players to rank the league's top 20 players.

This year was no exception, with Patrick Mahomes coming in at No. 4 after winning his second consecutive Super Bowl. As if that wasn't enough to enrage supporters, his former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Tyreek Hill was ranked first. To everyone's astonishment, the Ravens' Lamar Jackson is ranked second.

His peers selected Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as the NFL's second-best player, trailing only Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2024 ." This means the Ravens star QB is the highest-rated QB on this list, surpassing two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.



Jackson, who received virtually unanimous league Most Valuable Player accolades last season, would have become only the third player in the countdown's 14-year history to receive multiple best-player awards. Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was chosen No. 1 three times, while Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished first twice, including last year.

Jackson helped Baltimore end the 2023 season with the best record in the NFL, which is why his teammates ranked him first among quarterbacks. The two-time MVP accounted for 29 touchdowns (24 throwing) and only seven interceptions. However, the Jackson-led Ravens could not defeat Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

The rise of Lamar Jackson can be traced back to NFL Madden 25, with Jackson earning the second-highest overall rating of 98, trailing only Patrick Mahomes' 99. However, no one would have predicted that Lamar would exceed Mahomes in the upcoming NFL Top 100 ratings.



Mahomes' fourth-place finish has generated controversy on the internet, with many NFL analysts and fans outraged since no one anticipated Kansas City's great quarterback to fall to fourth place after winning two consecutive Super Bowls. Some believe that the rating reflects jealousy among NFL players because positions are determined by player voting.

In prior years, Jackson failed to crack the top twenty. He finished at number 24 in 2021, 36 in 2022, and 72 in 2023. However, last season, he had an exceptional performance that helped the Ravens achieve their greatest performance in recent years. His efforts earned him this position.

Jackson finished slightly ahead of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who was placed third overall. Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Browns' standout and reigning Defensive Player of the Year, completed the top five as the highest-ranked defensive player on the list.