NFL trade rumor: Jets wanted Raiders and Buccaneers receivers Devante Adams and Mike Evans

According to recent reports by New York Post journalist Brian Costello, the Jets were not directly involved in making any trades. However, they did show significant interest in acquiring two star wide receivers - Davante Adams from the Raiders and Mike Evans from the Buccaneers.

Costello added Raiders were open to negotiating a possible trade involving Hunter Renfrow a talented slot receiver from the team but the Jets wanted an outside weapon, not a slot receiver.

An outside weapon is a wide receiver who typically operates on the outer edges of the field, contributing to plays that involve longer passes and wider routes.

On the flip side, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were not considering trading Mike Evans as they were already performing well in the game. The team wants to keep their best player in the team.

They want to continue with Evans for this year and will consider trading him in the offseason.

ALSO READ: ‘Are you still talking about 2020’: NFL fans rush to Patrick Mahomes’ defense after Skip Bayless calls his first Super Bowl win lucky

Why New York Jets Revealed Their Trading Insights

The New York Jets are a New York-based American Football team that plays in the NFL. The team was founded in 1959 and was initially named Titans of New York.

At the 2022 NFL draft, the New York Jets made three selections first they picked a cornerback from the University of Cincinnati Sauce Gardner, the second pick was from Ohio State wide receiver Garret Wilson and the final pick was from Florida State University a defensive end Jermaine Johnson II.

One predicted reason that the New York Jets disclosed their trade interest is because their quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, agreed to give up almost $33 million from his contract. By showing they attempted trades for star players, the Jets may avoid questions about why Rodgers took such a substantial pay cut for the team, if they end up not acquiring impact players another way.

This could be the possible reason why the Jets revealed insights about their trades.

ALSO READ: 2023 NFL trade deadline: From Rasul Douglas to Chase Young, here’s every deal that went through on deadline day