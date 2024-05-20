NFL’s New Star Drake Maye Spotted With Tom Brady and Jay-Z: Inside Their Private Rookie Get-Together

The New England Patriots recently added rookie quarterback Drake Maye to their roster with an eye on the future. This Sunday, Maye and several other NFL draft picks had the unique opportunity to spend the morning with the legendary Tom Brady.

The new recruits had an opportunity to discuss both the game and its business aspects with a former Patriots quarterback. The legendary quarterback shared some important insights with Drake and it seems he was very interested in the meeting.

A Great Morning with Brady

The breakfast was organized by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and attended by Drake and other new recruits like Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders. The highlight of the breakfast was the presence of Tom Brady and rapper Jay-Z.

Brady, with a 23-year career in the NFL and seven Super Bowl wins, has plenty to offer to rookie quarterback Drake. Having played the first 20 seasons of his career with the Patriots, Brady's wealth of experience is unmatchable. Reports indicate that Brady shared some crucial advice with Drake, which will undoubtedly benefit the newcomer in his future NFL career. Brady expressed his excitement about meeting the newcomers on social media after the event. He said, "I'll always cherish the opportunity to talk to these young men who are about to start a monumental chapter of their lives."

Tom Brady Thanked His Mentors for His Career

While advising the new faces, Brady didn't forget to highlight the importance of having a mentor. He acknowledged the role that mentors have played in making him a legend. On social media, he wrote, "I would never be in the place I am today without the incredible people and mentors that came into my life at the right time and at the right place. I feel we should always use our experiences to help others and 'pay it forward' to see the next generation grow as well.”

Since Brady’s farewell to the Patriots after the 2020 season, the team has been struggling, especially with their quarterbacks, and has not lived up to their potential. Till now, nobody has been able to fill Brady's shoes. In this situation, Drake Maye is going to have extra pressure on him, but Brady’s words of wisdom might help the newcomer.

