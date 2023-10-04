NHL 24 controls guide: Everything we know about upcoming game so far
With the NHL 24 game getting into the market soon, everyone's excitement is at peak. But to make your gameplay better from the beginning itself, here are some game controls you should know about:
Key Highlight
-
NHL 24 is going to release on October 6, 2023
-
The game's controls are designed to boost gameplay
The wait is finally over. The NHL 24 is about to be released sooner than we can anticipate. The biggest change that we will be noticing in this new ice hockey game, compared to other such games, is the gameplay controls.
The controls have been specifically designed to offer an improved gameplay experience. If you are someone who wants to have the best gaming experience from the first gameplay itself, know the controls beforehand. With that said, let's have a look at the NHL 24 controls.
Offence Controls for NHL 24
The best part about this newly released game is the offence controls. Talking about controls, here are some important offence controls you should know about.
|
Moves
|
PlayStation Controls
|
XBox Controls
|
Skating/Shot & Pass Aim
|
Move Left Stick
|
Move Left Stick
|
Move Left Stick
|
Hold L2
|
Hold LT
|
Hustle
|
Press L3
|
Press Left Stick
|
Saucer Pass
|
Press R1
|
Press RB
|
Glide
|
Release Left Stick
|
Release Left Stick
|
Slap Shot
|
Move Right Stick Down and then Up
|
Move Right Stick Down and then Up
Moves
PlayStation Controls
XBox Controls
Skating/Shot & Pass Aim
Move Left Stick
Move Left Stick
Move Left Stick
Hold L2
Hold LT
Hustle
Press L3
Press Left Stick
Saucer Pass
Press R1
Press RB
Glide
Release Left Stick
Release Left Stick
Slap Shot
Move Right Stick Down and then Up
Move Right Stick Down and then Up
What are the Faceoff controls of NHL 24?
As much as offence controls are important, you should also know about the faceoff controls of this soon-to-be-releasing game. With that said, here are some primary faceoff controls of NHL 24:
|
Moves
|
PlayStation Controls
|
XBox Controls
|
Win Straight Back
|
Move Right Stick Down
|
Move Right Stick Down
|
Tie-Up
|
Move Left Stick Up
|
Move Left Stick Up
|
Stick Lift
|
Move Right Stick Up
|
Move Right Stick Up
|
Faceoff Shot
|
Move Right Stick Up without selecting a grip
|
Move Right Stick Up without selecting a grip
|
Faceoff Deke
|
Press L1 + Move Right Stick Up without selecting a grip
|
Press LB + Move Right Stick Up without selecting a grip
Moves
PlayStation Controls
XBox Controls
Win Straight Back
Move Right Stick Down
Move Right Stick Down
Tie-Up
Move Left Stick Up
Move Left Stick Up
Stick Lift
Move Right Stick Up
Move Right Stick Up
Faceoff Shot
Move Right Stick Up without selecting a grip
Move Right Stick Up without selecting a grip
Faceoff Deke
Press L1 + Move Right Stick Up without selecting a grip
Press LB + Move Right Stick Up without selecting a grip
The defence controls of NHL 24 that you should know about
Offence and faceoff combined with the defence controls will help you get hold of the NHL 24 better and faster than ever. So let's have a look at the most commonly used defence controls:
|
Moves
|
PlayStation Controls
|
XBox Controls
|
Glide
|
Release Left Stick
|
Release Left Stick
|
Skate
|
Move Left Stick
|
Move Left Stick
|
Switch Player
|
Press R2
|
Press RT
|
Hustle
|
Press L3 while going straight
|
Press Left Stick while going straight
|
Vision Control
|
Hold L2
|
Hold LT
|
Manual Switch Player
|
Hold R2 + Move Right Stick
|
Hold RT + Move Right Stick
Moves
PlayStation Controls
XBox Controls
Glide
Release Left Stick
Release Left Stick
Skate
Move Left Stick
Move Left Stick
Switch Player
Press R2
Press RT
Hustle
Press L3 while going straight
Press Left Stick while going straight
Vision Control
Hold L2
Hold LT
Manual Switch Player
Hold R2 + Move Right Stick
Hold RT + Move Right Stick
