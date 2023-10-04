NHL 24 controls guide: Everything we know about upcoming game so far

The wait is finally over. The NHL 24 is about to be released sooner than we can anticipate. The biggest change that we will be noticing in this new ice hockey game, compared to other such games, is the gameplay controls.

The controls have been specifically designed to offer an improved gameplay experience. If you are someone who wants to have the best gaming experience from the first gameplay itself, know the controls beforehand. With that said, let's have a look at the NHL 24 controls.

Offence Controls for NHL 24

The best part about this newly released game is the offence controls. Talking about controls, here are some important offence controls you should know about.

Moves PlayStation Controls XBox Controls Skating/Shot & Pass Aim Move Left Stick Move Left Stick Move Left Stick Hold L2 Hold LT Hustle Press L3 Press Left Stick Saucer Pass Press R1 Press RB Glide Release Left Stick Release Left Stick Advertisement Slap Shot Move Right Stick Down and then Up Move Right Stick Down and then Up

Moves

PlayStation Controls

XBox Controls

Skating/Shot & Pass Aim

Move Left Stick

Move Left Stick

Move Left Stick

Hold L2

Hold LT

Hustle

Press L3

Press Left Stick

Saucer Pass

Press R1

Press RB

Glide

Release Left Stick

Release Left Stick

Slap Shot

Move Right Stick Down and then Up

Move Right Stick Down and then Up

What are the Faceoff controls of NHL 24?

As much as offence controls are important, you should also know about the faceoff controls of this soon-to-be-releasing game. With that said, here are some primary faceoff controls of NHL 24:

Moves PlayStation Controls XBox Controls Win Straight Back Move Right Stick Down Move Right Stick Down Tie-Up Advertisement Move Left Stick Up Move Left Stick Up Stick Lift Move Right Stick Up Move Right Stick Up Faceoff Shot Move Right Stick Up without selecting a grip Move Right Stick Up without selecting a grip Faceoff Deke Press L1 + Move Right Stick Up without selecting a grip Press LB + Move Right Stick Up without selecting a grip

Moves

PlayStation Controls

XBox Controls

Win Straight Back

Move Right Stick Down

Move Right Stick Down

Tie-Up

Move Left Stick Up

Move Left Stick Up

Stick Lift

Move Right Stick Up

Move Right Stick Up

Faceoff Shot

Move Right Stick Up without selecting a grip

Move Right Stick Up without selecting a grip

Faceoff Deke

Press L1 + Move Right Stick Up without selecting a grip

Press LB + Move Right Stick Up without selecting a grip

The defence controls of NHL 24 that you should know about

Offence and faceoff combined with the defence controls will help you get hold of the NHL 24 better and faster than ever. So let's have a look at the most commonly used defence controls:



Moves PlayStation Controls XBox Controls Glide Release Left Stick Release Left Stick Skate Move Left Stick Move Left Stick Switch Player Press R2 Press RT Hustle Press L3 while going straight Press Left Stick while going straight Vision Control Hold L2 Advertisement Hold LT Manual Switch Player Hold R2 + Move Right Stick Hold RT + Move Right Stick

Moves

PlayStation Controls

XBox Controls

Glide

Release Left Stick

Release Left Stick

Skate

Move Left Stick

Move Left Stick

Switch Player

Press R2

Press RT

Hustle

Press L3 while going straight

Press Left Stick while going straight

Vision Control

Hold L2

Hold LT

Manual Switch Player

Hold R2 + Move Right Stick

Hold RT + Move Right Stick