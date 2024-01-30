NHL All-Star 2024: Complete Schedule, Date, Time, Tickets, TV, Livestream Details, Rosters and More

Get ready for an exciting event in the hockey world! The 2024 National Hockey League (NHL) All-Star Game is set to take place on February 3 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. The game is a special exhibition tournament held during the regular NHL season, featuring top players.

What makes this year unique is the combination of two formats. They're bringing back the "fantasy draft" format, where team captains pick their players, which was used from 2011 to 2015. Plus, the four-team, three-on-three format introduced in 2016 will also be in play.

But it's not just about the game – there's more excitement in store. The fantasy draft is happening on NHL All-Star Thursday, February 1, where team captains will select their rosters. The day after, on February 2, get ready for the NHL All-Star Skills Competition.

Schedule For NHL All-Star 2024

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend is jam-packed with exciting events happening from Thursday, February 1, to Sunday, February 4. It all starts off with the Hockey for All Rink at Nathan Phillips Square and the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Thursday. And that's just the beginning! On the same day, you can catch the Rogers NHL All-Star Red Carpet, NHL All-Star Thursday at Scotiabank Arena, and a bunch of other fun activities.

Moving on to Friday, February 2, there's still plenty going on. You can continue enjoying the Hockey for All Rink and the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair. Plus, don't miss the NHL's Esports All-Star Open happening at the Hockey Hall of Fame. And to top it all off, the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sports Book will take place at Scotiabank Arena in the evening.

But wait, there's more! Saturday, February 3, promises even more action. You can head back to the Hockey for All Rink, join in the All-Star Youth Hockey Jamboree Celebration at St. Michael's College School Arena, and have a blast at the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair.

And finally, the day wraps up with the highly anticipated 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena. It's going to be an incredible weekend of hockey and entertainment!

The weekend wraps up on Sunday, February 4, with the final day of the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Dates And Timings For the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

NHL All-Star Thursday:

On February 1, 2024, the excitement begins at 6:00 PM at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. It's the start of a hockey-packed weekend.

NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook:

The skills competition takes place on February 2, 2024, starting at 7:00 PM at the Scotiabank Arena. Watch as the league's top players showcase their talents in various competitions.

NHL All-Star Game:

The main event, the NHL All-Star Game, is set for February 3, 2024, at 3:00 PM at the Scotiabank Arena. Get ready for some intense action as the best players face off in this thrilling exhibition game.

Ticket Prices For the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

Choose from various options tailored to make your game day truly special. Here's a quick overview:

Lower Level Behind-The-Net First Rows

Price: Starting at $1,999.00

Includes Lower Level Behind-The-Net Ticket

Access to Pre-Game Hospitality

Upper-Level Behind-The-Net

Price: Starting at $1,299.00

Includes Upper-Level Behind-The-Net Ticket

Access to Pre-Game Hospitality

Exclusive Stanley Cup® Photo Opportunity

Upper-Level Corners

Price: Starting at $1,099.00

Access to Upper-Level Corners Ticket

Pre-Game Hospitality Included

Lower Level Behind-The-Net & Corners

Price: Starting at $1,099.00

Enjoy both Lower Level Behind-The-Net and Corners Tickets

Access to Pre-Game Hospitality

How to Buy Tickets For 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend?

NHL fans can buy the Official Ticket Package from NHLExperiences.com for the NHL All-Star Weekend.

Secure your spot now and be part of the action! Don't miss this chance to cheer for your favorite team from prime seating locations with fantastic perks. Act fast, as these exclusive packages are in high demand. Get your tickets today!

How to Watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend on TV?

In the U.S., ABC will broadcast the All-Star Game, and ESPN will cover the Skills Competition.

In Canada, the All-Star Game and Skills Competition will be aired in English on both CBC and Sportsnet as part of the Hockey Night in Canada programming, while TVA Sports will broadcast them in French.

Livestream Details For the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

The streaming options for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game include NHL.TV, ESPN+, and Sportsnet Now Premium, accessible in the US and Canada.

For those looking to stream the NHL Network, various services such as Sling TV, Fubo TV, Apple TV+, Paramount+, DirecTV, ESPN+, Hulu+, and Peacock TV are available.

Roster For the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

The NHL announced on November 27, 2023, that the fantasy player draft, previously used from 2011 to 2015, will return to the All-Star Game, maintaining the three-on-three format introduced in 2016.

The player selection process will occur in two stages, with the league initially selecting 32 players, and the remaining 12 chosen by fan vote.

Four captains will be selected by the league, and the draft will take place on February 1, 2024.

Head coaches for the All-Star Game were announced on January 14, with Jim Montgomery (Boston Bruins), Peter Laviolette (New York Rangers), Rick Bowness (Winnipeg Jets), and Rick Tocchet (Vancouver Canucks) chosen based on their teams' highest points percentage through January 13.

On January 22, Kyle Connor and Vincent Trocheck were named as replacements for Connor Bedard and Jack Eichel, who were unable to play due to injury.

Mark your calendars and stay updated about the schedule, rosters, ticket prices, and where to catch all the action.

Draft For the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

The NHL draft for players is scheduled for February 1, 2024.

The league has announced the captains for the teams: Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers) and Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs) will lead two teams, while Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) will captain the third team.

The fourth team will have co-captains Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils) and Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks).

Alternate captains include Morgan Rielly, Leon Draisaitl, and Cale Makar.

Each team will also have a celebrity captain, with Justin Bieber, Will Arnett, Tate McRae, and Michael Buble joining Team Matthews, Team McDavid, Team MacKinnon, and Team Hughes, respectively.

Celebrity co-captains will assist in selecting the team rosters.

