The NHL All-Star Skills Competition happens the night before the NHL All-Star Game. The event lets the NHL's best players show off their skills. Players from the All-Star teams compete in different events, and the team with the most points wins.

When and Where to Watch NHL All-Star Skills Competition 2024?

The 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook is set to take place at 7 pm on February 2, 2024, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The event will be broadcast on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada, and ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States.

Full List of Participants of NHL All-Star Skills Competition 2024

The participants for the NHL All-Star Skills Competition were determined through a fan vote conducted alongside the primary All-Star fan vote, which took place from January 4 to January 11.

The selected players include David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins, Nathan MacKinnon, and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers, Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils, Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Auston Matthews and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and three Vancouver Canucks players: Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller, and Elias Pettersson.

The Vancouver Canucks now have three representatives in the competition, making them the team with the most players participating.

Prize Money for NHL All-Star Skills Competition 2024

The 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition boasts a huge incentive for participants, as the winner is set to receive a substantial $1 million prize. But here's the awesome part – that hefty sum will be donated to a charity picked by the winner. So not only do they get a big win, but they also get to make a big difference for a good cause!

Format of NHL All-Star Skills Competition 2024

The NHL All-Star Skills Competition consists of three rounds with various events showcasing players' skills.

In Round 1, each player competes in four of the first six events, including Fastest Skater, Hardest Shot, Stick Handling, One Timers, Passing Challenge, and Accuracy Shooting.

Round 2 features the top eight point-earners in the seventh event, One-on-One, where players choose a goalie to shoot against.

The Final round includes the top six point-earners participating in the Obstacle Course, where point totals are doubled. The All-Star with the most accumulated points after all eight events is crowned the winner.

Ticket Prices for NHL All-Star Skills Competition 2024

Prices of the tickets for the NHL All-Star Skills Competition 2024 range from CA $243.95 to CA $2,380.00, depending on the section, row, and associated fees. The details include section number, row number, the total ticket price, base ticket cost, and fees (including taxes).





