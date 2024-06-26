NHL Awards 2024: How to Watch, Ceremony Date, Start Time, TV Channel and More

With the conclusion of the 2023-24 NHL regular season, the league also presented numerous individual honors, ranging from the Best Offensive Player to the Best Goaltender pairing of the hockey season.

Three awards have already been given to players who had an outstanding season, with Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning winning the Art Ross Trophy after setting a personal record with 144 points (44 goals and 100 assists), becoming only the fifth player in NHL history to reach a hundred passes. The Russian forward was given the trophy for the most overall points in the same campaign.

Auston Matthews, of the Toronto Maple Leafs, earned the Maurice 'Rocket' Richard Trophy for the third time in his career. The forward with Mexican heritage won the season's best scorer title after scoring 69 goals in 81 games, the most in his NHL career.

Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets won the Jennings Trophy. For the first time in history, a goalie from a Canadian franchise wins the title for the goalkeeper with the fewest goals conceded in a regular season, with at least 25 games played as an assessment criterion.

Many more awards are set to be given at NHL Awards 2024

The NHL's award season continues, with many prizes and many more players nominated to receive the acclaim they believe they deserve. Here is the whole list of upcoming awards so that folks can check in.

The NHL Awards, a highlight of the hockey season, will present many prized medals, including the Hart Trophy for the league's Most Valuable Player (MVP) and the Calder Trophy for Rookie of the Year.

This year's celebrations began on May 14 with the introduction of the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award and will end on June 28 with the E.J. McGuire Award for Excellence.

The event, held in Las Vegas for the 11th time and the first since 2019, promises a night of celebration and entertainment.

Around 9 additional awards will be handed to players, including the Vezina Trophy, given to the league's best goalkeeper of the season, and the Calder Memorial Trophy, given to the league's best rookie of the season, among many more.

How to watch the NHL Awards 2024?

The 2024 NHL Awards will air live on ESPN and be streamed on Fubo. The program provides a free trial, allowing fans to test it out before making a complete purchase. Fans in Canada may follow the action on Sportsnet.

When is the NHL Awards 2024 set to take place?

The 2024 NHL Awards event will take place on Thursday, June 27, at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Nevada, beginning at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET.

What is the start time of the NHL Awards 2024?

The NHL Awards 2024 will begin at 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT. Fans can expect performances from multi-platinum duo Loud Luxury and singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs, who will provide a colorful musical backdrop for the evening.

What TV channel can you watch the NHL Awards 2024?

TV Channel Country ESPN US Sportsnet Canada

