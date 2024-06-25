NHL Commissioner Salary: How Much Does Gary Bettman Make Annually?

Gary Bettman has been the NHL commissioner since 1993. His reputation for commercial acumen, as well as his efforts to expand the sport's reach, have resulted in significant growth and development for the NHL. Throughout his career, Bettman has overseen the league's expansion, brokered rich media deals, and handled labor disputes expertly.

During his tenure, Bettman was instrumental in extending the NHL's presence in the United States, managing the formation of eight additional clubs, bringing the total to 32 by the start of the 2021-22 season. In appreciation of his achievements, he was named Sports Executive of the Year by the SportsBusiness Journal and SportsBusiness Daily in May 2014. Bettman also joined the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

How much is the NHL Commissioner’s salary?

According to several reports, Gary Bettman's yearly pay as NHL Commissioner for the 2023-24 season is $9,500,000. During the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season, Gary Bettman got a total of $8.8 million in pay as the National Hockey League (NHL) Commissioner. By the next season, 2013-14, his pay had risen to $9.5 million, according to the NHL's IRS filings.

Bettman's total remuneration for the 2008-09 season was $7.23 million, which included a base salary of $5,529,490. Notably, this basic salary had been $3.77 million previous to the 2004–05 lockout.

Despite criticism for contentious league expansions and labor stoppages, Bettman has played a key role in negotiating lucrative broadcast contracts, which have contributed to the league's financial success. His constant high profits in recent years demonstrate the stability and financial success established throughout his term as Commissioner. Finally, Bettman's rise to this compensation level underscores his leadership as the NHL has grown and evolved.

What is Gary Bettman’s net worth in 2024?

Gary Bettman's estimated net worth for 2024 is $110 million. With 30 years of expertise in the industry, Gary Bettman has acquired approximately $166 million from the NHL, the league's highest wealth in history.

Under Bettman's leadership, the NHL signed numerous expensive broadcast contracts, including a 10-year, $2 billion deal with NBC in 2011, which was followed by a seven-year extension in 2020.

These long-term deals have increased the league's income and contributed significantly to Bettman's financial portfolio. Bettman's career highlights include the NHL's growth through the introduction of additional clubs. The expansion fees paid by these franchises have been a substantial source of money for the league, thereby contributing to Bettman's net wealth.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by multiple web sources. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

