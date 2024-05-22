NHL Conference Finals: How To Watch, Start Time, Schedule, Streaming And More

It is time for the NHL's equivalent of the Frozen Four. The Conference Finals of the 2024 playoffs have come, leaving just four clubs with a chance to win the Stanley Cup. These clubs include the New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Dallas Stars, and Edmonton Oilers.

Here's everything you should know about the third round of the playoffs.

Which team will be playing in the conference finals?

Eastern Conference: New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers

Western Conference: Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers

Schedule for conference finals



Game 1: Panthers at Rangers, May 22 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 2: Panthers at Rangers, May 24 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 3: Rangers at Panthers, May 26 (3 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 4: Rangers at Panthers, May 28 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 5*: Panthers at Rangers, May 30 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 6*: Rangers at Panthers, June 1 (8 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 7*: Panthers at Rangers, June 3 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Western Conference: Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Oilers at Stars, May 23 (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 2: Oilers at Stars, May 25 (8 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 3: Stars at Oilers, May 27 (TBD, TNT)

Game 4: Stars at Oilers, May 29 (TBD, TNT)

Game 5*: Oilers at Stars, May 31 (TBD, TNT)

Game 6*: Stars at Oilers, June 2 (TBD, TNT)

Game 7*: Oilers at Stars, June 4 (TBD, TNT)

The second round, like the other playoff series, follows a best-of-seven format, with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2, 5, and 7.

When do NHL Conference Finals start?

The NHL playoffs consist of four rounds. Following the second round, there will be conference finals, followed by the Stanley Cup Final. The Stanley Cup Final is set to begin no later than June 10. The 2024 Stanley Cup Final will be broadcast on ESPN.

Where can you watch the NHL conference finals?

ESPN.com and the ESPN app offer live streaming of games that air on ESPN.Games broadcast on TNT can be viewed on TNTDrama.com and the TNT app; games airing on TBS can be accessed on TBS.com and the TBS app; and games airing on truTV can be streamed on truTV.com and the TruTV app. Games from TNT, TBS, and truTV may also be viewed on Max.



