President’s Trophy is awarded to a National Hockey League team when it earns the most points by the end of the regular season or is the best team in the league after the end of the season. Holding the trophy is a matter of prestige, which means the team has performed better than all other teams in the league and secured their advancement to the Stanley Cup.

However, it is not considered auspicious for some, as it should be, as it is believed that the one who holds the trophy doesn’t remain in playoffs for long and is expected to bow out of the race for the Stanley Cup soon.

It is believed that there’s a curse associated with the President’s Trophy winners, which causes them to have a short run in the playoffs. This so-called “The President’s Trophy Curse” is backed up by past events and statistics.

The trophy was started being given out in the 1985-86 season and since then, out of 37 winners, only 8 have been able to hoist the Stanley Cup. The last outliner of the curse came in when the Chicago Blackhawks won during the 2012-13 season. Ever since only one team has been able to move past the second round in the playoffs- the New York Rangers, in the 2014-15 season, where they lost the second round to Tampa Bay Lightning. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Even the teams that have had the most wonderful NHL campaigns and were absolute favorites to win the Stanley Cup have had instances where they could not move past the first or the second round in the playoffs after lifting the President’s Trophy.

Most Succesful Seasons in NHL History

In the 2022-23 season, the Boston Bruins had one of the most successful seasons ever in the history of the NHL as they registered the most number of wins by a team ever and also the most points by a team ever in the history of NHL. The Bruins recorded 65 wins, in which they scored 135 points.

However, their successful run in the season ended when they lost the first round of playoffs to the Florida Panthers. On the other hand, the Panthers had barely entered the playoffs as the 8th seed Eastern Conference. They took down the Bruins in the first round itself and eventually also made it to the Stanley Cup final, losing to the Vegas Golden Knight.

There have been many more instances that make people believe that the ‘President’s Trophy’ curse is, too, as there are instances and stats backing it up.

ALSO READ: What Is the Longest NHL Playoff and Overtime Game? Find out