NHL Rule Changes: All You Need to Know Ahead of 2024-25 Season

The NHL has unveiled a set of rule changes that will take effect for the 2024-25 season. The league stated on Wednesday outlining rule revisions for scenarios subject to a coach's challenge, line adjustments after a dislodged net, faceoff procedures, and unsportsmanlike behavior.

The League's Board of Governors, NHL general managers, and the NHL/NHLPA Competition Committee unanimously accepted these rule modifications. Over the next few weeks, NHL hockey operations will work on finalizing the rule book text.

Here are all the new NHL Rule changes you must know about

Rule 38.2 (Situations Subject to the Coach's Challenge)

The NHL has modified its coach's challenge rule to allow a penalty to be removed if it involves a puck pushed out of play. This does not affect referees' decision-making on how the puck exited the defensive zone. Rather, it refers to delay-of-game penalties imposed when a puck is determined to have deflected off a player, stick, glass, or boards.

If the coach's challenge fails, the authorities will issue another two-minute minor penalty to the club that initiated the challenge.

NHL stated, "A coach’s challenge now will be permitted to take down a penalty for puck out of play. This only will apply to delay of game penalties when the puck is determined to have deflected off a player, stick, glass, or boards, and not on a judgment call on how the puck left the defensive zone (e.g., batted pucks or if the puck was shot out from the defensive zone).”

The league further added, “In the event of a failed challenge, another two-minute minor penalty will be assessed (in addition to the existing delay of game penalty)."

Rule 63.8 (Line Change Following Dislodged Net)

Under the new regulation, a defensive team whose goalkeeper mistakenly dislodges their net will no longer be entitled to make a line change on the next play.

NHL stated, "There will be an adjustment to Rule 63.8 so that the defensive team cannot make a line change in the event its goaltender accidentally dislodges the net (old language applied just to skater)."

Rule 75.3 (Unsportsmanlike Conduct – Player Sitting on Boards)

With this new regulation, the official will give the accountable team's coach and players one warning for sitting on the boards. Following that warning, any team found to have players sitting on the boards would get a bench minor penalty.

NHL stated, "The referee now will provide the offending team (coach and players) with one warning regarding players sitting on the boards (and will so advise the other team).” The statement further read, “After one warning in a game, the team precipitating the warning will be issued a bench minor penalty for future violations."

Rule 76.4 (Face-Off Procedure – Centers)

Following an icing, the offensive center, like the defensive player, will now be issued one warning for face-off wrongdoing.

NHL stated, "Following an icing, the offensive center also now will receive one warning (same as the defensive player) for a faceoff violation."

Overall, these four revisions are adjustments to the rulebook rather than big alterations, as is common. They were unanimously accepted by the NHL Board of Governors, general managers, and the NHL and NHLPA competition committee. Time will tell if the new regulations have the desired impact, but it is a positive sign from the game's gatekeepers that they are willing to change the rulebook to solve concerns that occur from season to season.

