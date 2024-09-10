NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau’s Widow Reveals Pregnancy During Emotional Funeral for Player Killed by Drunk Driver

The widow of Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau, Meredith Gaudreau, revealed that she was expecting their third child on Monday at Johnny and Matthew's memorial service.

"John and I had the best six months as a family of four. These will forever be the best six months of my life," Meredith said at the service.

"There's specifically one week that I will cherish forever — it will be my favorite week of my life out of those six months. We're a family of five. I'm in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby."

Meredith called the pregnancy a "total surprise." On September 30, 2022, their daughter Noa Harper Gaudreau was born. On February 22, Johnny Edward Gaudreau, their second son, was born.

"Noa, our oldest, hasn't even turned two yet. In less than three years of marriage, we've created a family of five," she said at the memorial service. "It doesn't even sound possible, but I look at it as the ultimate blessing. How lucky am I to be the mother of John's three babies? Our last one is a blessing and so special despite these difficult circumstances."

In Salem County, New Jersey, on August 29, Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and his brother Matthew Gaudreau, 29, were struck and killed by an alleged intoxicated driver while riding bikes, according to police. At the scene, they were declared deceased.

Sean M. Higgins, the driver, 43, was accused of two counts of auto death, driving under the influence, and reckless driving. On September 13, there will be a hearing for him.

American professional ice hockey player John Michael Gaudreau spent 11 seasons in the National Hockey League (NHL). After playing ice hockey for three seasons for the Division I Boston College Eagles starting in 2011, he was chosen by the Calgary Flames in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL entry draft, 104th overall.

Known by his nickname, "Johnny Hockey," he was chosen to participate in the 2015 NHL All-Star Game and was included in the annual NHL All-Rookie team. In 2014, he was awarded the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in the NCAA.

In addition to winning the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy as the league's most gentlemanly player for the 2016–17 campaign, Johnny Gaudreau was a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy, which recognizes the NHL's best rookie. Gaudreau signed a two-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022.

