Nia Jax Labels Bayley ‘BBL’ on Friday Night SmackDown in Hilarious Segment, Fans Chuckle: ‘That's All Natural, Honey’

The July 12th edition of Friday Night SmackDown was an interesting edition of Blue brand, where WWE finally started to build the Summer Slam 2024 pay-per-view. Miss Money in the Bank 2024 Tiffany Stratton kicked off the show and announced how the Tiffy times had begun after she became the youngest woman Money in the Bank winner.

WWE Women's Champion Bayley interrupted the self-praise of Tiffany Stratton, The Role Model who warned Tiffy that if she has the plan to cash in her Money in the Bank 2024 briefcase, so she better be ready to make another record of being the first woman to be the first women to fail to cash in MITB.

WWE Queen of the Ring 2024 Nia Jax interrupted the back-and-forth between Bayley and Tiffany Stratton. Nia Jax told Bayley why she is worried about Tiffany Stratton cashing in on her because after Summer Slam 2024, Role Model will no longer be WWE women's champion.

Nia Jax gives Bayley a new name

Bayley warned Nia Jax not to mistake her for her older version, whom Nia Jax destroyed and injured. She is now a different version of herself and is ready to lock horns with Jax.

Taking notes of what Bayley is saying, Nia Jax hilariously said, “I know you're not ‘the hugger’ I injured before your SummerSlam match in 2017. What are you doing now? BBL(Brazilian butt lift) Bayley?”

Nia taking a dig at Bayley’s back.WWE Fanatics are now sharing their verdicts on the Nia Jax's BBL comment on Bayley.

A fan commented and expressed, “Ain’t no BBL. All natural. It’s proportionate. Good genes. Fat a** b*tt.”

Another fan reacted, “BBL, it's all-natural, Nia.”



Another fan commented under, “This is beyond incredible, truly remarkable.

Another fan commented, “The writers are wild for that one.”

WWE Friday Night SmackDown 7/12 Results

The 7/12 edition of Friday Night SmackDown was an absolute stunner from start to end the segments were on the point company has started building the Summer Slam 2024 from setting Nia Jax vs Bayley, planting seeds of Tiffany probably cashing in, Logan Paul vs LA Knight is process to new Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa wants WWE Undisputed championship back to Bloodline and will challenge Cody Rhodes at Summer Slam 2024 and more. Here is the full list of match and segment lists for July 12, Friday Night SmackDown.

Tiffany Stratton, Bayley, Nia Jax Segment Nia Jax with Tiffany Stratton (miss Money in the Bank 2024) vs Michin with Bayley (champion) - Single matches - Nia Jax wins via pinfall Solo Sikoa warning promo Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews vs Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo with Legado Del Fantasma - Legado Del Fantasma via Pinfall LA Knight promo about WWE United States Champion Logan Paul Naomi vs Blair Davenport (singles match) - Naomi winner DIY (c) vs. A-Town Down Under For The WWE Tag Team Championship - DIY retains The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton Segment - The Bloodline ambushed Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

The 37th edition of Summer Slam PLE, The Summer Slam 2024, is set to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

