Nia Jax Opens Up About Her 'BBL Bayley' Comment During SmackDown Segment

After hosting the massive WWE Money in the Bank 2024 pay-per-view, the company is now eyeing hosting another colossal event next month, the biggest party of summer for professional wrestling fans, widely regarded as the second most significant WWE pay-per-view that the company hosts annually, Summer Slam 2024.,

Summer Slam 2024 is going to be an exciting pay-per-view. Fans are highly anticipating the event, and one of the announced championship matches on the card is between Queen of the Ring 2024 winner Nia Jax and the WWE Women's Champion RoleModel Bayley, on the previous episode of the Friday Night SmackDown, WWE Money in the Bank 2024 winner Tiffany Stratton kicked off the show,

Nia Jax gives Bayley a new nickname

Tiffany Stratton revealed how she is the youngest Money in the Bank winner in history. Before she could say more about her, role model Bayley interrupted the self-praise promo of The Buff Barbie and warned her not to look at her as a champion. If Tiffy sees Bayley as an option, she’ll end up making another record as the first WWE diva to fail cashin'.

Before Tiffy and Bayley could reach any conclusion, Nia Jax interrupted Bayley, and during back and forth, Bayley warned Nia that she was no longer a hugger. Bayley is currently the very best version of herself, and she’ll defeat Nia Jax at Summer Slam 2024.

In response, Nia Jax hilariously said, “I know you're not ‘the hugger’ I injured before your SummerSlam match in 2017. What are you doing now? BBL(Brazilian butt lift) Bayley?”

Nia Jax acknowledges Bayley’s b*tt is natural

The comment by Nia Jax went viral and gained a lot of attraction online. Now recently, Nia Jax had a fun conversation with Tim Battle on the Battleground Podcast, where Nia Jax even reacted to the ‘BBL Bayley’ remark.

Nia Jax revealed, “I was just saying the obvious. I just kind of thought of it because Bayley and I have such a history going way back into NXT. It’s been a solid decade for me and Bayley. We’ve never been able to have a really good interaction between promo and storytelling on the main roster. When we got in there, and she brought up the injuring and all this stuff, it just hit me, and I was literally saying the obvious, what everybody has known for her to have.”

Nia Jax further even acknowledged the fact Bayley is all-natural and has not done any BBL surgery, “I have known Bayley long to know that is an all-natural, beautiful Brazilian booty, Latina but knowing her for as long as I have and seeing her character develop, I think she’s been more embracing of her God-given talents. So I just stated the obvious.”

Queen of the Ring 2024 winner Nia Jax will lock horns with WWE Women’s champion Bayley at the grand stage of Summer Slam 2024; there are more matches the company has announced, and some more will be announced in the future. Here is the list of matches,

1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa (WWE Undisputed Championship singles match) (announced)

2. Damian Priest (c) vs Gunther (King of the Ring) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match) (announced)

3. Bayley (c) vs Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring) (WWE Women's Championship singles match) (announced)

4. Logan Paul (c) vs LA Knight (WWE United States Championship singles match) (announced)

5. Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan (c) (WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship match) (announced)

