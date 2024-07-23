Nia Jax Opens Up on Potentially Joining the Bloodline as First Female Cousin in Near Future

The Bloodline faction is widely regarded as the best faction of this era and will consistently be ranked in the top ten all-time factions in the world of professional wrestling. It was started under the leadership of former WWE undisputed universal champion Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

The initial members of the Bloodline back in 2021 were Jey Uso and Paul Heyman. Later, Jimmy Uso became the fourth member to join the faction in the year 2022, and Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn became the fifth and sixth members. At one point, the whole Bloodline was dipped in gold around their waists. Roman Reigns was the Undisputed Universal champion, and USOS were the Undisputed Tag Team champions.

At WrestleMania XL, WWE fanatics witnessed the end of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline’s dominance when the unstoppable run of Roman Reigns came to an end after almost four years as WWE Undisputed Champion.

WWE fanatics considered it as the end of The Bloodline. Still, surprisingly, Solo Sikoa ditched Roman Reigns and crowned himself as the new Tribal Chief, kicked out Jimmy Uso of the group, and introduced three new members to it: Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu.

Nia Jax talks about joining Bloodline.

Former WWE women's world heavyweight champion and WWE Queen of the Ring 2024 Nia Jax is all set to challenge WWE women's champion Bayley at Summer Slam 2024 Recently, Nia Jax made an appearance on the BattleGround podcast, Where she talked about potentially being the first Samoan cousin to join the Bloodline and becoming the first female member of Nia Jax.



Nia Jax expressed, “Obviously, it’s always a thing because right now, I am the female Samoan member of the Bloodline in the business right now Then we have Tamina, and then we have married Naomi So there is that option, but I also feel as though, like the men, they’re doing such a great job, and they’re doing their own thing, and I feel as though they want us to have our own thing.”



Queen of the Ring 2024 further expressed that she is currently one of the female stars in WWE from the Samoan dynasty Then they have Naomi, wife of Jimmy Uso, Tamian. It seems WWE have to go in different paths as of now, Nia revealed. But behind the scenes, she is deeply connected to the boys (The Bloodline members), and they keep her in the loop, critic her matches, and have her back constantly And if someday The Bloodline needs a female member, she always wants to kick some b*tt. She even expressed her excitement about Jacob Fatu joining WWE and what the future holds for her family,

Advertisement

Nia Jax breaks character and addresses “BBL Bayley” remark

Nia Jax and Bayley are all set to lock horns at Summer Slam 2024 for the WWE women's championship. On the July 12th edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Bayley and Nia Jax had their first face-off, while Bayley and Tiffany Stratton where exchanged words of fire,

Bayley warned Nia Jax ahead of their match and told her she was not the old ‘Hugger Bayley’ anymore, whom Nia beat easily and injured. She is now the best version of herself, and she is going to defeat Nia Jax at WWE Summer Slam 2024.

Taking note of Bayley’s warning, Nia Jax dropped a hilarious remark about Bayley; Nia said, “I know you're not ‘the hugger’ I injured before your SummerSlam match in 2017. What are you doing now? BBL(Brazilian butt lift) Bayley?”



While talking at BattleGround Podcast, Nia Jax where broke character and addressed her hilarious remark about Bayley.

Advertisement

Nia Jax addressed, “When we got in there, and she brought up the injuring and all this stuff, it just hit me, and I was literally saying the obvious, what everybody has known for her to have.”

Nia Jax further acknowledged the fact Bayley is all-natural and has not done any BBL surgery, “I have known Bayley long to know that is an all-natural, beautiful Brazilian booty, Latina but knowing her for as long as I have and seeing her character develop, I think she’s been more embracing of her God-given talents. So I just stated the obvious.”

ALSO READ:Will Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley Compete for Dominik Mysterio in Classic Custody Match? Queen of Extreme Discusses Possibilities