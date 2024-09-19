'Nicest Person I've Met': WWE Fan Thanks Cody Rhodes For Heartwarming Gesture

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is at the peak of his career, but the success hasn’t got to his head. He is humble and grounded like always. The American Nightmare has on numerous occasions embraced his fans whenever they meet him. He has clicked pictures and given autographs to them reciprocating the love they have given to him. And now, there is another example of Cody’s large-heartedness and it has been shared by the fan himself.

Recently, a WWE fan posted a beautiful story of how she along with his family was attended by Cody Rhodes, despite them being hesitant about going to him. Posting a selfie with Cody Rhodes along with his family, which was clicked by Rhodes himself, the fan wrote, “I see people meeting celebrities in here often, and I NEVER thought in a million years it would happen to me. We got off the Astro-Orbiter, and spotted Cody Rhodes (WWE Champion) and his family right outside the ride! Literally, the nicest person I’ve met!”

He continued, “I didn’t want to bother him with a photo. He saw me contemplating whether to come up and talk to him and waved me over to shake my hand and ask me I wanted a pic. He did something that he did not have to do for me.”

Reacting to his post, several users on X applauded Rhodes for his compassionate nature towards his fans. One user wrote, “How can anybody hate this man?” Another wrote, “the real people champ.” A third said, “& this is why Cody Rhodes is the entire face of pro wrestling.”

The reason why Cody Rhodes is so grounded even at the peak of his wrestling career is mainly because he has risen from the dust and made it to the top all because of his fans. He had almost no identity and fame when he left WWE in 2016, but for the next four years, he worked on himself and the fans supported him.

Cody made heads turn at WWE, and the company went forward with offering him a new deal. Before WrestleMania 40, when Cody was denied a chance at the WrestleMania 40 main event, it was the WWE Universe who backed him and brought the entire WWE creatives to its knees.

As a result, Cody Rhodes was brought back to the main picture, and he was booked against Reigns. And he finally finished his story at WrestleMania 40 by winning the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Roman Reigns.