Nick Chubb has NFL fans shook after squatting 540 lbs in viral workout video 8 months post knee surgeries: 'built different'

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been making waves. Ahead of the upcoming NFL season with an impressive display of strength and recovery. The players were undergoing knee surgery for a torn MCL suffered last September.

After eight months, Chubb was filmed squatting over 540 pounds in a recent workout. The video was shared by the Browns on Monday. This remarkable feat showcases his dedication to rehabilitation. It also indicates his readiness for the 2024 season.

Let's check some comments under the video of Nick Chubb

Some fans said, “The definition of 'built different.”

Someone else compared him with Iron Man, saying, “This is a real Iron Man! Jesus Christ!”

On the other hand, someone said, “That’s insane! The man is a machine. He’s everything I wanted Jacobs to be for the Raiders.”

Some other fans said, “Ima forever root for this dude”

The people are rooting for him while saying, “Wow. This man really doesn’t let anything stop him from continuing to play the game.”

Chubb's journey back to peak physical condition has been nothing short of inspiring. Initially, there were concerns that his injury might require multiple surgeries. However, fortunately, this wasn't the case. Now, with his ability to handle such heavyweights in training, it's evident that Chubb is feeling confident in his recovery. He is poised to resume his role as a key player for the Browns.

Nick Chubb amazes people with post-surgery progress

The video of Chubb squatting nearly 600 pounds underscores his commitment to regaining his strength and agility. Chubb's lower-body strength, crucial for his style of play, appears robust, suggesting that he's working hard to retain his trademark burst and agility.

Before his injury last season, Chubb had established himself as a consistent performer. He exceeded 1,000 rushing yards in four consecutive campaigns. Fans and analysts alike will be closely monitoring his progress to see if he can maintain his high level of performance post-injury. The ability to withstand intense physical demands, such as squatting nearly 600 pounds, bodes well for his prospects in the upcoming season.

As the Browns prepare for the challenges ahead, Chubb's recovery and return to form are reassuring signs for the team. His dedication and resilience in overcoming adversity are not only commendable but also serve as motivation for teammates and fans alike. With the NFL season approaching, all eyes will be on Nick Chubb. Let us know in the comments what you think about his video.

