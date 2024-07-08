Nick Diaz’s Former Coach Concerned About His Comeback Fight Against Vicente Luque; ‘I Wouldn’t Have Advised Him'

Nick Diaz’s former coach Cesar Gracie has expressed doubt about the UFC legend’s comeback fight against Vicente Luque. Gracie is skeptical about Diaz accepting the fight and also claimed that he’s not involved in the Stockton native’s training.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Gracie said he’d have advised Diaz to avoid a fight against a tough opponent like Luque. Diaz is set to take on Luque on August 3 in the co-main event of a Fight Night card in Abu Dhabi.

Cesar Gracie opens up on Nick Diaz vs Vicente Luque

Dana White recently announced Nick Diaz’s comeback fight against Vicente Luque in an Abu Dhabi card on August 3. However, Gracie is not a fan of the idea of Diaz fighting an established welterweight like Luque.

He told Submission Radio, “I’m gonna be perfectly honest with you, that wasn’t my idea. If I was advising Nick, I wouldn’t have advised him to do that fight. It’s in Abu Dhabi. I wouldn’t advise to go fight overseas at this point. Especially [to fight] Luque, who is a very tough guy.”

Gracie added that while Nick Diaz is tough, he would have opted for another fight. Apart from that, Gracie added that he doesn’t see Diaz training with fighters.

Diaz, a former Strikeforce welterweight champion, last fought against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. He gave up in the third round after being hurt by Lawler and the latter was announced the winner via TKO.

That fight marked Diaz’s comeback following his suspension for marijuana. He last fought Anderson Silva at UFC 178 in 2015 before that.

In his heyday, Diaz was one of the best fighters in the world. He, in fact, is one of the pioneers of MMA and is currently the earliest debutant active on the UFC roster. Diaz made his promotional debut back in 2013.

The former title challenger, however, hasn’t won a fight since 2011. His last UFC win came back in 2011 against the legendary BJ Penn.

Nick Diaz’s legendary Strikeforce run

Nick Diaz dominated Strikeforce and had a stellar six-fight winning run under the banner. He fought in the organization between 2009 and 2011, racking up wins against Franck Shamrock, Paul Daley, K.J. Noons, and others.

He also won the Strikeforce welterweight title at that point and his win against Daley is one of the wildest first-round fights in MMA history. Diaz also has notable UFC wins against Robbie Lawler, Josh Neer, Gleison Tibau, and others.

He is predominantly a submission artist, training in the art of BJJ under the Gracies. Diaz is also an exceptional boxer, who overwhelms opponents with his technique and volume. However, he is now 40 and his current athletic state remains under the scanner.