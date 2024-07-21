Nick Diaz’s Return Fight Against Vicente Luque Scrapped From UFC Abu Dhabi; FIND OUT Who Will Fight on Co-main Event

Nick Diaz’s return fight against Vicente Luque has been called off from the UFC Abu Dhabi card. As per reports, the fight has been called off due to travel issues. Diaz and Luque were set to square off on the UFC Abu Dhabi card on August 3.

The clash, though, has been postponed and Shara Magomedov has stepped in to take on the co-main event slot. He will face Michal Oleksiejczuk in a middleweight showdown.

Nick Diaz’s return in jeopardy

Nick Diaz last fought at UFC 266, when he suffered a defeat against Robbie Lawler in their rematch. This was also the Stockton native’s first octagon appearance since his 2015 clash against Anderson Silva. Diaz was suspended after that fight .

However, travel issues have postponed his return and there’s no word yet about when the fight would be rescheduled on a later date.

The UFC Abu Dhabi card boasts a few stellar fights with the likes of Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov set to headline in a thrilling bantamweight showdown. Marlon Vera vs Deiveson Figueiredo, Tony Ferguson vs Michael Chiesa, and Mackenzie Dern vs Loppy Godinez are also on the card.

Shara Magomedov’s addition further makes the card an appealing one to the fans. Despite Nick Diaz’s absence, the fight night event promises to deliver.

Jake Shields has made revelation for Nick Diaz’s fight against Robbie Lawler

Nick Diaz looked totally out of shape when he fought Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Diaz, known for his cardio and durability, also gave up in the third round of the fight.

Jake Shields, Diaz’s teammate, has now revealed that the Stockton native had no training for the fight. Speaking on the Jaxxon podcast, Shields said, “He didn’t train at all for the Lawler fight. That fight shouldn’t have happened in my opinion. Not going to get into too many details, but I wasn’t too happy. I think he was kind of pressured into that, so people could make money.”

Nick Diaz, in his prime, put on entertaining fights for the fans. He is a highly skilled BJJ artist with great boxing. However, there are doubts over Diaz’s fighting shape at the age of 40.

