Nick Foles Stats: Former Super Bowl MVP Announces Retirement After 11 NFL Seasons
The NFL's Nick Foles era has ended. The Super Bowl MVP and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback announced his retirement via Instagram after 11 seasons.
Quarterback Nick Foles, the Eagles' MVP of Super Bowl LII, has announced his retirement. Foles, 35, made the revelation in a video posted to social media.
Foles captioned, “After much thought and prayer, I’ve decided to retire from the NFL. It’s been an incredible 11-year journey filled with unforgettable moments and amazing people. From being drafted by the Eagles to winning the Super Bowl, every step has been a blessing.”
“I’m excited to spend more time with my family and embrace the next chapter of my life. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, team staff, and fans for your unwavering support. I am forever grateful.”
Foles was the Eagles' third-round choice in the 2012 draft and spent three seasons with the team before being traded to the Rams in 2015. Following a one-year run as a Chiefs backup, Foles returned to Philadelphia in 2017, serving as Carson Wentz's backup.
But after Wentz tore his ACL late in the season, Foles took over as a starter and led the Eagles to an unlikely Super Bowl triumph over the Patriots, establishing his place as a Philadelphia icon. Foles never started more than 11 games in a season, finishing 29-29 in his 58 starts.
He last played for Indianapolis in 2022, starting two games late in the season. He was released by the Colts in the offseason of 2023.
Nick Foles's career stats throughout 11 NFL seasons
Foles’ passing stats
|
Season
|
Team
|
GP
|
CMP
|
ATT
|
YDS
|
TD
|
2012
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
7
|
161
|
265
|
1,699
|
6
|
2013
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
13
|
203
|
317
|
2,891
|
27
|
2014
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
8
|
186
|
311
|
2,163
|
13
|
2015
|
St. Louis Rams
|
11
|
190
|
337
|
2,052
|
7
|
2016
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
3
|
36
|
55
|
410
|
3
|
2017
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
7
|
57
|
101
|
537
|
5
|
2018
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
5
|
141
|
195
|
1,413
|
7
|
2019
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
4
|
77
|
117
|
736
|
3
|
2020
|
Chicago Bears
|
9
|
202
|
312
|
1,852
|
10
|
2021
|
Chicago Bears
|
1
|
24
|
35
|
250
|
1
|
2022
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
3
|
25
|
42
|
224
|
0
|
Total
|
71
|
1302
|
2087
|
14,227
|
82
Foles’ Scoring stats
|
Season
|
Team
|
GP
|
PASS
|
RUSH
|
TD
|
PTS
|
2012
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
7
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
2,013
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
13
|
27
|
3
|
3
|
18
|
2014
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
8
|
13
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2015
|
St. Louis Rams
|
11
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
2016
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2017
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
7
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2018
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
5
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2019
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2020
|
Chicago Bears
|
9
|
10
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
2021
|
Chicago Bears
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
71
|
82
|
6
|
6
|
36
Foles’ Rushing stats
|
Season
|
Team
|
GP
|
CAR
|
YDS
|
TD
|
2012
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
7
|
11
|
42
|
1
|
2013
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
13
|
57
|
221
|
3
|
2014
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
8
|
16
|
68
|
0
|
2015
|
St. Louis Rams
|
11
|
17
|
20
|
1
|
2016
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
3
|
4
|
-4
|
0
|
2017
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
7
|
11
|
3
|
0
|
2018
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
5
|
9
|
17
|
0
|
2019
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
4
|
4
|
23
|
0
|
2020
|
Chicago Bears
|
9
|
16
|
1
|
1
|
2021
|
Chicago Bears
|
1
|
4
|
8
|
0
|
2022
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
3
|
2
|
8
|
0
|
Total
|
71
|
151
|
407
|
6