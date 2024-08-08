Nick Foles Stats: Former Super Bowl MVP Announces Retirement After 11 NFL Seasons

The NFL's Nick Foles era has ended. The Super Bowl MVP and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback announced his retirement via Instagram after 11 seasons.

By Blesson Daniel
Updated on Aug 08, 2024  |  11:01 PM IST |  2.7K
Nick Foles [Credit-Instagram@nickfoles]
Nick Foles [Credit-Instagram@nickfoles]

Quarterback Nick Foles, the Eagles' MVP of Super Bowl LII, has announced his retirement. Foles, 35, made the revelation in a video posted to social media. 

Foles captioned, “After much thought and prayer, I’ve decided to retire from the NFL. It’s been an incredible 11-year journey filled with unforgettable moments and amazing people. From being drafted by the Eagles to winning the Super Bowl, every step has been a blessing.”

“I’m excited to spend more time with my family and embrace the next chapter of my life. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, team staff, and fans for your unwavering support. I am forever grateful.”
 


Foles was the Eagles' third-round choice in the 2012 draft and spent three seasons with the team before being traded to the Rams in 2015. Following a one-year run as a Chiefs backup, Foles returned to Philadelphia in 2017, serving as Carson Wentz's backup.

But after Wentz tore his ACL late in the season, Foles took over as a starter and led the Eagles to an unlikely Super Bowl triumph over the Patriots, establishing his place as a Philadelphia icon. Foles never started more than 11 games in a season, finishing 29-29 in his 58 starts.

He last played for Indianapolis in 2022, starting two games late in the season. He was released by the Colts in the offseason of 2023.

Nick Foles's career stats throughout 11 NFL seasons

Foles’ passing stats

Season

Team

GP

CMP

ATT

YDS

TD

2012

Philadelphia Eagles

7

161

265

1,699

6

2013

Philadelphia Eagles

13

203

317

2,891

27

2014

Philadelphia Eagles

8

186

311

2,163

13

2015

  

St. Louis Rams

11

190

337

2,052

7

2016

Kansas City Chiefs

3

36

55

410

3

2017

Philadelphia Eagles

7

57

101

537

5

2018

Philadelphia Eagles

5

141

195

1,413

7

2019

Jacksonville Jaguars

4

77

117

736

3

2020

Chicago Bears

9

202

312

1,852

10

2021

Chicago Bears

1

24

35

250

1

2022

Indianapolis Colts

3

25

42

224

0

Total

  

71

1302

2087

14,227

82

Foles’ Scoring stats
 

Season

Team

GP

PASS

RUSH

TD

PTS

2012

Philadelphia Eagles

7

6

1

1

6

2,013

Philadelphia Eagles

13

27

3

3

18

2014

Philadelphia Eagles

8

13

0

0

0

2015

St. Louis Rams


 

11

7

1

1

6

2016

Kansas City Chiefs

3

3

0

0

0

2017

Philadelphia Eagles

7

5

0

0

0

2018

Philadelphia Eagles

5

7

0

0

0

2019

Jacksonville Jaguars

4

3

0

0

0

2020

Chicago Bears

9

10

1

1

6

2021

Chicago Bears

1

1

0

0

0

Total

  

71

82

6

6

36

 

Foles’ Rushing stats

 

Season

Team

GP

CAR

YDS

TD

2012

Philadelphia Eagles

7

11

42

1

2013

Philadelphia Eagles

13

57

221

3

2014

Philadelphia Eagles

8

16

68

0

2015

St. Louis Rams

11

17

20

1

2016

Kansas City Chiefs

3

4

-4

0

2017

Philadelphia Eagles

7

11

3

0

2018

Philadelphia Eagles

5

9

17

0

2019

Jacksonville Jaguars

4

4

23

0

2020

Chicago Bears

9

16

1

1

2021

Chicago Bears

1

4

8

0

2022

Indianapolis Colts

3

2

8

0

Total

  

71

151

407

6
Latest Articles