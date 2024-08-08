Nick Foles Stats: Former Super Bowl MVP Announces Retirement After 11 NFL Seasons

Quarterback Nick Foles, the Eagles' MVP of Super Bowl LII, has announced his retirement. Foles, 35, made the revelation in a video posted to social media.

Foles captioned, “After much thought and prayer, I’ve decided to retire from the NFL. It’s been an incredible 11-year journey filled with unforgettable moments and amazing people. From being drafted by the Eagles to winning the Super Bowl, every step has been a blessing.”

“I’m excited to spend more time with my family and embrace the next chapter of my life. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, team staff, and fans for your unwavering support. I am forever grateful.”



Foles was the Eagles' third-round choice in the 2012 draft and spent three seasons with the team before being traded to the Rams in 2015. Following a one-year run as a Chiefs backup, Foles returned to Philadelphia in 2017, serving as Carson Wentz's backup.

But after Wentz tore his ACL late in the season, Foles took over as a starter and led the Eagles to an unlikely Super Bowl triumph over the Patriots, establishing his place as a Philadelphia icon. Foles never started more than 11 games in a season, finishing 29-29 in his 58 starts.

He last played for Indianapolis in 2022, starting two games late in the season. He was released by the Colts in the offseason of 2023.

Nick Foles's career stats throughout 11 NFL seasons

Foles’ passing stats

Season Team GP CMP ATT YDS TD 2012 Philadelphia Eagles 7 161 265 1,699 6 2013 Philadelphia Eagles 13 203 317 2,891 27 2014 Philadelphia Eagles 8 186 311 2,163 13 2015 St. Louis Rams 11 190 337 2,052 7 2016 Kansas City Chiefs 3 36 55 410 3 2017 Philadelphia Eagles 7 57 101 537 5 2018 Philadelphia Eagles 5 141 195 1,413 7 2019 Jacksonville Jaguars 4 77 117 736 3 2020 Chicago Bears 9 202 312 1,852 10 2021 Chicago Bears 1 24 35 250 1 2022 Indianapolis Colts 3 25 42 224 0 Total 71 1302 2087 14,227 82

Foles’ Scoring stats



Season Team GP PASS RUSH TD PTS 2012 Philadelphia Eagles 7 6 1 1 6 2,013 Philadelphia Eagles 13 27 3 3 18 2014 Philadelphia Eagles 8 13 0 0 0 2015 St. Louis Rams

11 7 1 1 6 2016 Kansas City Chiefs 3 3 0 0 0 2017 Philadelphia Eagles 7 5 0 0 0 2018 Philadelphia Eagles 5 7 0 0 0 2019 Jacksonville Jaguars 4 3 0 0 0 2020 Chicago Bears 9 10 1 1 6 2021 Chicago Bears 1 1 0 0 0 Total 71 82 6 6 36

Foles’ Rushing stats