Nick Kyrgios and Naomi Osaka Show Respect for Late Kobe Bryant Again With Iconic Gesture in Exhibition Match

It looks like Nick Kyrgios will be returning to the game of tennis. Alongside Japanese pro Naomi Osaka, Kyrgios is competing in the US Open Mixed Madness after missing the majority of 2023 due to a wrist injury. During their match, both players honored an NBA legend.

With their homage to the Lakers icon, Nick Kyrgios and Naomi Osaka surprised tennis and basketball fans. The Australian player donned the team's "Icon Edition" jersey featuring Kobe's #8, while Osaka was sporting a slightly altered outfit. Bryant's jersey numbers, #24 on the back and #8 on the front, were combined to create the "Black Mamba" outfit.

If it wasn't clear enough, both tennis players adore the legendary NBA player. Indeed, Kyrgios and Osaka hung out courtside at a Lakers game in Los Angeles in December 2023, watching the game together and taking a photo afterward. Thus, this was not the first time the two came together to display their sincere affection for Kobe and the Lakers.

They even showed their respect for Kobe after he and his daughter, Gigi Bryant, were posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame. On January 26, 2020, the day of Bryant's passing, Kyrgios was competing in the Australian Open. Weeping, he walked into the Rod Laver Arena wearing Kobe's jersey.

Talking about the same, the Canberra native opened up about the influence that the 6ft 6” superstar had on his life. “I never met Kobe but basketball’s practically my life, I watch it every day and I’ve been following it for as long as I remember … it’s tough, it’s horrible news. If anything it motivated me (during the game). If you look at the things he stood for and what he wanted to be remembered by I felt like if anything it helped me tonight,” Nick said.

Seeing the two athletes pay their respects and honor Kobe Bryant on the biggest stage in tennis was fantastic. Kyrgios hadn't played a game since January 2023. He missed the entire season due to knee and wrist injuries, and the 13th-ranked player had surgery to relieve the pain. He's putting himself to the test to see if he's ready for the Mixed Madness challenge.

Regarding Osaka, the 2024 Olympics were the Japanese athlete's most recent competition. Sadly, she lost to Markéta Vondrousová in the third round, which brought an end to her campaign. She has been invited as a wildcard to the forthcoming US Open.

