Nick Saban Salary, Net Worth And His Contract - All You Need To Know!

The head coach of Alabama Crimson Tide Nick Saban announced his retirement in January 2024, with the end of the college football championship. While he's a renowned name in college football, there's still some vagueness around his net worth. So how much is Nick Saban worth? Let's find out!

Nick Saban’s Salary and Contract in 2024

Nick Saban joined Alabama Crimson Tide in 2007 and got himself an eight-year contract worth $32 Million. In 2014, he signed a contract extension with the team, to keep him with Alabama till the 2022 season. The new reconstructed deal got him $55.2 Million. There was an interesting clause in the new contract.

Also Read: Eli Manning Net Worth - How much is Eli Manning worth in 2024?

During these contract years, Alabama is obligated to pay Nick Saban $23 Million even if they choose to terminate his employment. Throughout his 8 seasons, he received an average salary of approximately $6.9 Million. In 2017, Nick earned around $11.5 Million in salary, which includes various bonuses.

Nick Saban secured a lucrative eight-year contract with the Alabama Crimson Tide in June 2021, amounting to a staggering $70 Million. As part of this agreement, his annual salary was set at approximately $8.8 Million. Fast forward to August the following year, the head coach further solidified his position by signing an extension to his existing contract.

Advertisement

Also Read: Who is Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend? All you need to know about Nessa Diab!

Thanks to his extension deal, his contract was then updated to $93.6 Million, with which he got an average salary of $11.7 Million per year. But in 2024, he chose to retire, leaving behind wholesome money. During the 16 seasons that he played with Alabama, Nick Saban has earned over $130 Million in salary and bonuses.

Nick Saban's salary over the years

Here are the details about Nick Saban's salary over the years as he worked as the head coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide:

Year Average Salary 2007-2014 $4 Million 2014 $6.9 Million 2015 $6.9 Million 2016 $6.9 Million 2017 $11.5 Million 2018 $7.15 Million 2019 $7.55 Million 2020 $7.55 Million 2021 $10.35 Million 2022 $11.2 Million 2023 $11.7 Million

Nick Saban’s Net Worth in 2024?

Nick Saban's net worth is $70 Million as per CelebrityNetWorth. The former head coach of Alabama was included in the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2013. But that's not his only achievement. Financially speaking, he's also been one of the highest-paid coaches in the history of college football.

Advertisement

Nick Saban's net worth is the sum-total of all the investments that he has made throughout his career, and the salary he has gotten from the University. In addition to that, all his endorsements and real estate also add up to his $70 Million net worth. The former head coach endorses multiple brands.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes Parents - All you need to know about Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin!

One of the popular brands that he endorses is Nike, for which he is in a deal worth $5 Million. Moreover, he is also engaged in endorsement deals with American Family Insurance, Chevrolet, Coca-Cola, and AT&T. Nick also owns multiple properties in Alabama, which ultimately adds up to his whooping net worth.

Nick Saban - Teams Coached

Nick Saban had an extensive run in college football until he called it quits. He started off as a Graduate Assistant at Kent State from 1973 to 1974. Then, he climbed up the ladder and became a linebacker coach from 1975 to 1976. Finally, in 1977, he earned a promotion as the Outside linebackers coach at Syracuse.

From 1978 to 1979, he worked as a defensive back coach for West Virginia before joining Ohio State as a defensive back coach and working there from 1980 to 1981. In 1982, Nick was hired by Navy Midshipmen as a defense linebacker coach and stayed there until 1983. From 1983 to 1987, he was working as a defensive linebacker/coordinator coach for Michigan State.

Also Read: Who is Joe Burrow's Girlfriend? Everything to know about Olivia Holzmacher & Their Relationship Timeline

In 1988 he was selected by the Houston Oilers as a defensive linebacker and stayed there until 1989 before moving to Toledo Rockets in 1990. The next year, he was hired by the Cleveland Browns as a defensive coordinator coach and worked there till 1994 before joining Michigan State the next year.

From 1995 to 1999, Nick Saban worked as head coach for Michigan State until 2000. In 2000, he was selected as head coach for the LSU Tigers where he stayed till 2004. In 2005, he joined the Miami Dolphins as head coach and stayed there till 2006. In 2007 he joined the Alabama Crimson Tide where he was a head coach till 2023.

Advertisement

Dream Motor Group

Nick Saban co-owns a luxurious car dealership chain named Dream Motor Group, which focuses on Mercedes-Benz primarily. While he's a co-owner of this dealership, the exact details about his ownership stake are yet to be made public. An important detail here is that last year, Nick Saban's company made a major investment.

In November 2023, the news went public that Dream Motor Group made investments in two Mercedes-Benz dealerships in South Florida. The investment was for a whooping sum of $700 Million. Dream Motor Group is continuously expanding its wings in various locations. Currently, it owns about nine dealerships in the Southern US.

Nick Saban’s Real Estate

In 2007, Nick Saban and his wife Terry bought a house in Tuscaloosa that cost them about $2.9 Million. In 2013, he sold that property to Crimson Tide Foundation for a selling price of $3.1 Million. The sale of this property was an ostensible part of his deal with the University.

Interestingly, he continued living in that property even after selling it to the foundation. This is how the Crimson Tide Foundation sponsored the housing facility for Saban and his family, and paid the property tax and other charges and fees. Saban also had a property on Lake Burton, built on about 1.7 acres of land.

Also Read: Kelce Brothers: All you need to know Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce!

Advertisement

The former Alabama head coach sold that property through an auction in 2013 for a whopping cost of $11 Million. In 2023, Nick Saban also made an investment worth $17.5 Million in a beachfront home in Florida, on Jupiter Island. The property was listed at $21.5 Million originally.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.