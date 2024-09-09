Nick Young Believes 2018's Warriors Are 'The Best Team Ever Assembled,' Says Not Even Prime Shaq and Kobe Could Beat Them

Nick Young remains resolute in his stance on the 2018 Golden State Warriors. The former NBA star has made his opinion clear—without negotiation—that the Bay Area team was unbeatable.

In a recent appearance on the Gilbert Arenas Podcast, Young, famously known as Swaggy P, made bold claims about the Warriors team he was part of. He asserted that the 2018 Warriors were the greatest team in NBA history, even going so far as to say that no team, not even the legendary duo of prime Shaq and Kobe, could compete with them.

According to Young, the 2018 Warriors, led by the formidable trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant, alongside key contributors like David West, Shaun Livingston, and Andre Iguodala, posed an insurmountable challenge for any opponent. He emphasized the team's dominance on both ends of the floor, particularly noting how difficult it was to contain Curry and Durant, who were offensive powerhouses in their own right.

The debate about the greatest team in NBA history often revolves around three notable contenders: the 1996 Bulls, the Kobe and Shaq Lakers, and the 2018 Warriors. Each team is revered for its distinct strengths, and comparing them across different eras poses a formidable challenge. However, the 2018 Warriors certainly make a compelling case for this prestigious title.

The 2017-18 season marked a pivotal moment for the Warriors, with Kevin Durant fully integrated into the roster following his arrival the previous year. Durant's stellar performance, culminating in a championship victory, set the stage for a season in which he showcased his prowess, ultimately securing his second consecutive NBA Finals MVP award.

Simultaneously, Stephen Curry, a two-time MVP, delivered an exceptional season, further underlining his status as one of the most electrifying players in the league. His dynamic partnership with Klay Thompson continued to wreak havoc on opposing defenses, solidifying the Warriors' offensive dominance.

It’s essential to acknowledge the contributions of the supporting cast, including Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and coaching maestro Steve Kerr, who all played pivotal roles in the team’s success. The collective strength and depth of the 2018 Warriors' roster reinforced their position as a powerhouse in NBA history.

When comparing this formidable ensemble to past juggernauts such as the '90s Bulls and the 2000s Lakers, it becomes evident that the 2018 Warriors' combination of skill, versatility, and sheer offensive firepower presents a unique challenge to historical counterparts.

While the Bulls and Lakers boasted iconic players and remarkable achievements, the specific dynamics of the 2018 Warriors—marked by their three-point shooting prowess and defensive tenacity—set them apart in the annals of basketball history.

