Michael Jordan's net worth is estimated to be $3.2 billion in 2024, according to Forbes. Now, a former Warriors shooting guard/small forward's throwback story about the NBA legend makes him look like he is pretty miser despite being rich.

In an interview on VladTV's podcast, former NBA player, Nick Young claims that Michael Jordan once refused to pay him and other campers money which they earned at MJ's basketball camp. The reason? A broken lamp.

Young alleges he accidentally broke a lamp while at the camp. However, Michael Jordan reportedly blocked payment over this incident. As per Young, the lamp was only worth $20. Young also claims he eventually received a check from Jordan. However, it bounced and couldn't be cashed.

Does Michael Jordan have a reputation for being frugal?



Charles Barkley, who is a former teammate of Michael Jordan and a good friend, has previously shared about the NBA legend's penny-pinching ways. These include MJ allegedly avoiding paying for meals or taxi rides. One famous story involves Michael Jordan leaving a mere $5 chip as a tip for a casino waitress in Vegas.

Well, we have one logic to back Michael Jordan when it comes to his frugal tales. Apparently, he grew up less fortunate. It was his hard work and talent which made him successful. Therefore, he might value money more than others.

Expensive things that Michael Jordan owns

Michael Jordan has a huge car collection which is estimated to be worth $10 million. He owns a Ferrari 512 Maranello, a Mercedes-McLaren SLR 722 Edition, and possibly a Bugatti Veyron. MJ also loves to customize his cars in his favorite colors.

Plus, Jordan reportedly has a Gulfstream G550 private jet which is estimated to be of $61.5 million. MJ also owns a luxury Yacht which could be cost upto $80 million.

Furthermore, Jordan has invested heavily in real estate. His portfolio includes estates in Jupiter, Florida (around $300,000), a mansion in Chicago (around $21 million), and a residence in North Carolina (around $3 million).