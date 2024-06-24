Nick Young Was ‘Tired of Everybody Talking About’ Foreign Players, Happy as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Won 2024 NBA Title for America

Nick Young's exuberant comments after the Boston Celtics' victory in the 2024 NBA championship showcased his unwavering passion for American basketball and his longing to witness homegrown players shine on the biggest platform.

Emphasizing the triumph of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as a win for America, Young expressed his delight that the Celtics had emerged victorious over the Dallas Mavericks, preventing Luka Doncic from clinching the title.

Young appeared on the Gils Arena Show hosted by Gilbert Arenas where he made the bold comments. While giving his flowers to Tatum and Brown, the former Lakers shooting guard said, “Let's give it up for America because we won, baby. America won, baby. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown did it for America. They put Luka a** out.”

“I got so tired of everybody talking about these foreigners and sh*t. America is here, baby. It's America's league," Young opened up on his agitation with overseas players getting recognized in the top USA league.

Also Read: Stephen A Smith Fires Back at Dez Bryant Over Angel Reese Criticism: ‘You Stop Your BS’

Nick Young could not deny non-American players’ impact on the league

While Nick Young's comments convey his preference for American players succeeding in the NBA, it is essential to acknowledge the league's increasing global presence and the significant contributions of international stars.

Advertisement

The league landscape has experienced a notable shift towards international dominance in recent years, with players like Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the charge. These non-American stars have not only taken over the conversation around the league's best players but have also garnered multiple MVP awards.

Even the composition of the All-NBA First Teams in recent years has reflected this trend, with fewer Americans making the cut. While this shift may be disheartening for some American players and fans, it undeniably speaks to the global nature of basketball today and the increasing competitiveness brought about by international players.

Also Read: Angel Reese Wins Hearts With THIS Gesture After First WNBA Win Over Caitlin Clark at Fever vs Sky