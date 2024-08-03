Nicole Briscoe of Sports Centre Made a Bold Prediction on Taylor Swift and Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

With the preseason approaching, Aaron Rodgers, who missed just one week of action last year due to an Achilles injury, is once again being evaluated by NFL experts. The Jets coach, however, has already stated that we won't be able to see him during the forthcoming preseason, so he will be present during the actual season games.

Given the weather-related problems that marred yesterday night's NFL Hall of Fame Game, SportsCenter's NFL panelists offered their predictions for the forthcoming campaign. Nonetheless, the trio of NFL Sports Center panel hosts offered unquestionably the most insightful commentary on pop sensation Taylor Swift and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Nicole Briscoe, Ryan Clark, and Matt Barrie of Sports Centre chose to discuss the forthcoming season and its highlights during the weather-interrupted game. ESPN's Nicole Bosle mentioned that Taylor Swift attended 13 Chiefs games the previous season. She'll be at more games this season than Aaron Rodgers plays.

NFL Analyst Nicole Briscoe surprised her co-hosts on ESPN's SportsCenter on August 1st during the Three Bold Predictions section by making a shocking prediction instead of a bold one. Her co-hosts Ryan Clark and Matt Barrie responded to her remark with disbelief, labeling her opinion "crazy" and stating that there was "no way" Swift would be at more games than the quarterback for the New York Jets.

Advertisement

Also Read: Travis Kelce's Weight Loss Sends Swifties into Frenzy Requesting Chiefs’ Workout Routine

"You told me to be bold!" Briscoe told the duo, later adding, "The whole concept of this was to say something bold, and the only one who actually went bold was me."

Clark asked her, "Which part of it is bold?" The fact that a two-year-old relationship's support for one another will only get stronger." Briscoe jumped in, saying, "No, it's the Aaron Rodgers part," which elicited chuckles from the co-hosts.

However, the most important question is how these two things are related. Neither Travis nor A-Rod play for the same team, nor is pop icon Taylor Swift friends with Rodgers. Aside from their popularity, the two have little in common.



Both were important headlines in the NFL last season for very different reasons, as seen by Aaron's dramatic season-ending injury last year and the 40-year-old quarterback's first response to the injury, which he felt would end his career.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Karma Singer's first game watching her boyfriend Kelce occurred on September 17th. She cheered for the tight end during the Chiefs' game against the Jaguars. Since her touchdown debut, she appeared in 12 more games last season, including the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII celebration as they won back-to-back championships.

Nonetheless, it seems evident that Rodgers will start the game for the Jets this season . Swift is set to attend additional Chiefs games between legs on her Eras Tour, which ends in December. She has the whole month of September off, which allows her to see the Chiefs kick off the new season at home against the Baltimore Ravens.