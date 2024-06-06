‘Nig*a Was Biting His Lips’: Diddy Brutally Trolled for Reaction to Chase Budinger Dunking Over Him in Resurfaced Video

A successful shift of former NBA player, Chase Budinger, from playing on the basketball court to the sand of beach volleyball has secured him a place in the forthcoming Paris Olympics. Teamed up with Miles Evans, Budinger, at the age of 36, managed to seize the last U.S. Olympic beach volleyball spot with an exciting late surge in the qualifying rounds.

The news has led to the resurfacing of a 2012 video where Budinger performed a dunk over the entertainer P. Diddy. This moment occurred during the 2012 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, featuring a humorous skit.

Budinger jokingly asks Diddy for permission to jump over him, saying "Hey, um, Diddy... it's me, Chase Budinger." This dunk left an impression and is often recalled as a highlight of the contest.

Yet, the recent reactions of current NBA fans to this recollection vary.

In his eight basketball seasons, Budinger averaged 7.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game, playing for the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, and Phoenix Suns.

Budinger entered the NBA with the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the 2009 NBA draft, only to be traded to the Rockets on the same night. With a reputation for his scoring prowess, he was a vital player off the bench for several teams throughout his career.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘There Were Some Things…’: Kyrie Irving Reveals What Went Wrong Between Him and LeBron James in Cleveland

Chase Budinger's Journey NBA to Becoming an Olympic Beach Volleyball Player

Measuring a commanding 6’6 feet and scaling 215 pounds, Chase Budinger isn't a stranger in the sports realm. His golden locks coupled with his distinct skillset have always made him an eye-catching presence on the field.

Paving his unique path, he now sets to embark on the journey of being the first talent to shuttle between regular NBA games and Olympic beach volleyball. Hailing to California, Budinger's lineage is a blend of diverse descents.

His sister, Brittanie, plied her trade in professional European leagues after charming the courts of the University of San Francisco. His brother, Duncan, relishes a professional touring career.

However, their youngest Budinger sibling, Chase, displayed an affection for basketball alongside a native fascination for volleyball from his early childhood. Juggling both sports at high school, Chase soon realized his deep-rooted passion for basketball during his college years.

Advertisement

Numerous lucrative offers landed on Budinger's table from esteemed universities like USC and UCLA, offering a platform to explore both his favorites.

However, he chose Arizona, which, intriguingly, neither had nor had a varsity men’s volleyball provision. Although he was keen on stepping into the NBA during his sophomore session, Budinger preferred to return to academia after re-evaluating his decision from the early entry list.

ALSO READ: 'It's a Crime': NBA Insider Claims Dwyane Wade Carried LeBron James in the 2011 NBA Finals