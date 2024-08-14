Nigerians or Indians? Israel Adesanya Hilariously Weighs In on Who the ‘Best Scammers’ Are in Viral Video

Ever wondered who the kings of scams are? Israel Adesanya has a knack for making headlines, both inside and outside the Octagon. During a recent interview with Nina Marie Daniele, Adesanya was asked about the kings of scammers. His response? A playful and confident win for the Nigerians.

But the conversation didn’t end there. Nina Marie Daniele, compared Nigerian scammers to Indian ones. Adesanya's witty comeback? "Nah nah you guys ain't sh*t," only to realize Nina wasn't Indian after all! However, when Nina revealed she wasn’t Indian but French and Italian, the moment became even funnier.

During the interview, Nina Marie Daniele kicked off the playful banter by asking Israel Adesanya, "How good are Nigerian scammers?" Without missing a beat, Adesanya confidently responded, "Oh, the best." The exchange continued to get even more amusing as Nina followed up with, "In comparison to like Indian scammers?"

Adesanya, known for his quick wit, humorously quipped, "Nah nah, you guys ain't sh*t." The interaction took a hilarious turn when Nina corrected him, laughing as she said, "You guys? I'm not Indian. I'm French and Italian." This light-hearted moment comes just days before Adesanya steps back into the Octagon.

He’s set to challenge Dricus Du Plessis for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 305, held at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. Adesanya, a former champion, is determined to reclaim his title after a tough loss to Sean Strickland.

With the fight drawing near, moments like these show a different side of Adesanya—relaxed, playful, and ready to entertain both in and out of the cage. Despite the intensity of his training camp, Adesanya still finds time to engage in fun, offbeat conversations.

As UFC 305 nears, Israel Adesanya is fully focused on securing a victory against Dricus Du Plessis. In a recent interview with Stakes.com, Adesanya shared his thoughts , saying, “Dricus Du Plessis is a guy who fights the way he fights, but he gets a lot of success, but it leaves him very vulnerable. When you fight a guy who is very precise and lethal like me, come on... The highlights will always be there.”

But Adesanya isn’t just relying on his striking. He’s been sharpening his grappling skills with Jiu-Jitsu legend Demian Maia and Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter Craig Jones. Adesanya is determined to settle the ‘real African champ’ debate, a rivalry sparked by Du Plessis’ claim to be the 'real African UFC champion'—a statement that Adesanya found deeply offensive. He’s ready to prove his point in the Octagon.

What do you think—will Adesanya’s blend of humor and hard work lead him to victory at UFC 305? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

