Nike's social media handle on X made a blunder. On May 30, the Dallas Mavericks won against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5. The victory helped them make it to the NBA Finals.

As per the schedule, the NBA Finals will begin on June 6. It means there will be a week of no action on the court. However, there are WNBA games throughout the week.

Now, in an attempt to be witty, Nike posted on X, writing, " And that's that...a week without hoops smh [sad face emoji]."

And, Nike is a major sponsor of the league. The legendary brand also has deals with prominent players in the WNBA including Indiana Fever's newest star, Caitlin Clark.

Therefore, the backlash is obvious. It looks like the social media admin completely forgot about the WNBA. After facing criticism, the brand ended up deleting the tweet.

WNBA schedule for this week features a series of thrilling games

As the NBA pauses for this week, basketball fans can always catch up with the NBA. Here’s the schedule to watch the women's basketball players in action:

On June 2, Connecticut Sun will face Atlanta Dream. Other WNBA games on the same day include Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury, Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty, and Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

On June 4, Washington Mystics will face Connecticut Sun, New York Liberty will play against Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury will meet Seattle Storm head-on.

On June 7, this is how the schedule looks like Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics, Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces, and Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks.

Who will play the first NBA Finals first game?

On the very first day i.e. June, the Boston Celtics will play against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM Eastern Time (US) / 5:30 PM Pacific Time (US).

Mavericks are back in the NBA Finals after 2011. On the other hand, it is a rematch for the Celtics because the team reached the finals in 2022 but ultimately fell short.