Nikki And Brie Bella Reveal How Working At Hooters Helped Them Prepare For WWE

Before pursuing their respective careers in WWE, Nikki Bella, and Brie Bella, better known as The Bella Twins, worked as waitresses at The Hooters. In a recently conducted interview, they revealed how their time and experience at The Hooters contributed to the success of professional wrestling.

As per a report by The Post, Brie Bella said, “Working there, you really owned your feminine energy. As a waitress, you have to have the confidence to go up to strangers and talk. But we had to have thick skin and not only confidence, but you had to own it,”. She also stated how men would get overly excited whenever they had to go up to them to get orders.

The good looks of The Bella Twins were a big reason why WWE hired them. Besides working for The Hooters, the former WWE stars did various modeling assignments. They caught the company's attention through WWE Diva Search in 2006, even after not making it to the final cut.

The Bella Twins had a memorable WWE career

Initially, The Bella Twins toiled hard due to their lack of previous wrestling experience. They eventually began showing progress as in-ring performers, especially Nikki Bella.

For nearly a decade, The Bella Twins maintained a long and consistent run in WWE until the women's revolution arrived. Brie won the Divas Championship once, and Nikki earned the same title two times. The latter's second reign was the longest Divas Championship tenure of all time, lasting 301 days.

Bellas, however, gained fame outside the squared circle of WWE because of Total Divas, a popular reality show produced by WWE. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella were the main cast members of the show for eight out of nine seasons.

Additionally, they were the faces of The Total Bellas, a similar reality series showcasing the lives of The Bella Twins. Total Bellas aired for six seasons until 2021.

The Bella Twins’ current relationship with WWE

In their 40s, the family duties of The Bellas, who are both mothers, keep them occupied. Now, neither of them is associated with WWE, and their contract officially expired in March 2023.

They do not use the ring surname Bella anymore, which is owned by WWE. Instead, they go by The Garcia Twins now, their real-life maiden surnames. Away from a professional wrestling ring, they are hosts of a podcast. In recent times, Nikki Bella has appeared on shows like America's Got Talent: Extreme, Twin Love, The Traitors, etc.