Nikki Bella Files for Divorce from Husband Artem Chigvintsev After Domestic Violence Incident

Nikki Bella officially filed for divorce from her husband at Napa County Superior Court in California on Wednesday. The separation of Nikki and Artem was no wonder for fans after what happened between the couple last month.

A few weeks back, husband of Nikki Bella and former Dancing with the Stars pro-Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on domestic violence charges, TMZ presented the report of the 42-year-old chorographer getting detained, and the same source has obtained details about the former WWE superstar filing for divorce from her husband.

The hasty arrest of Artem on domestic violence charges was a shocker for fans. In addition, just two days before the arrest, Nikki and her husband celebrated their second wedding anniversary and both posted pictures together and appreciated each other as life partners.

The love story of Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev began in 2019. In July of the same year, Nikki revealed that she was dating DWSP star on her podcast with her twin sister Brie Bella, who is dating former WWE champion and now AEW champion Bryan Danielson.

In 2020, Nikki Bella and Artem revealed they were secretly engaged in the year 2019 and announced their pregnancy. On July 31, 2020, Nikki and Artem welcomed their son, and they named him Matteo.

August 26, 2022, marked an important place in the lives of Nikki and Artem. They tied the knot in a fairytale marriage. Before dating Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki was in a serious relationship with WWE megastar and Hollywood actor, John Cena.

Advertisement

John Cena and Nikki Bella started dating each other secretly in 2011. They announced their relationship in 2012.

Their real-life chemistry was shown on the “Total Divas” show, At WrestleMania 33, in 2014, John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella in the ring in front of 70 thousand WWE fans live on television, and the proposal made mainstream headlines.

In 2018, Nikki Bella and John Cena announced a mutual separation. The reason behind the breakup of The Fearless and Mr. Never Give Up were disagreements regarding marriage and kids.

Nikki Bella spoke her heart out in an interview with the US in 2019. She revealed she and John Cena ended their relationship on a good note, and she is glad that John Cena was an important part of her life, and she has nothing against him, it was merely two individuals who wanted distinct things in their lives.

What’s your take on the separation between Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev? Comment down below

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cody Rhodes Hails Triple H’s WWE Creative Control Since Taking Over In 2022; Check Out What He Said