Nikki Glaser Reveals Feeling Like Taylor Swift Due to Fame Received After Tom Brady’s Netflix Roast; ‘My Face’

Three weeks have elapsed since the highly-anticipated Netflix roast of NFL legend Tom Brady ended. Yet the buzz surrounding the event continues to fuel. Among the panel of comedians who took center stage alongside Brady was comedian Nikki Glaser, who stood out with her amazing performance.

Glaser gained fame for her candid jokes about Brady's personal life. She expressed feeling like global pop sensation Taylor Swift after receiving fame post-roast. According to her, whenever she opens her phone, she feels like Tay Tay.

Nikki Glaser compares roast success to Taylor Swift's fame

She recently appeared on the Chicks in the Office podcast. She said, "I did feel like Taylor Swift for a couple days.” Further, she continued, “My face everywhere. I open my phone, and people are talking about me." Lastly, Glaser remarked on the sudden surge of public interest in her persona.

Despite the duration of the event, she is still getting attention from her newly formed fans. Glaser candidly admitted to only intensifying her preparation efforts in the final weeks leading up to the event.

"I had about a month and a half. I'd known for a while, but I didn't know who was going to be on it besides Tom Brady until, like, weeks before, and so it's no point in really writing or preparing," she explained. She provided insights into the compressed timeline she navigated in readiness for the high-profile occasion.

Glaser ultimately succeeded and enjoyed a significant career milestone. Glaser expressed reservations about frequent participation in such high-stakes events, citing the emotional toll it exacted.

Nikki Glaser’s controversial jokes gained worldwide fame

Amidst the whirlwind of attention and newfound career heights, Glaser also shared insights into her interactions with Brady post-roast. "With the way Tom Brady said goodbye to me after the roast, I feel like I'll most likely never meet him again. However, it was a sweet goodbye," she remarked, underscoring the bittersweet nature of their parting.

Meanwhile, Brady's recent expressions of regret over his involvement in the roast have sparked fervent debates among fans and commentators. Glaser, during an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, delved into Brady's sentiments.

The whole idea suggests that the NFL icon might have underestimated the potential backlash, particularly from his family. "Tom maybe didn't consider the backlash from his family and how it would affect him," Glaser speculated.

She shed light on the complexities surrounding Brady's decision to participate in the roast. Let us know in the comments what you think about Nikki Glaser.

