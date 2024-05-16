Nikki Glaser Reveals Kim Kardashian Called Tom Brady Roast Experience as ‘Abuse’ After Boos and Sexist Jokes

Comedian Nikki Glaser, who delivered a standout performance at Netflix’s roast of Tom Brady, has been making the media rounds to discuss the event. The roast, titled The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, saw Glaser and other comedians take jabs at the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

However, the event’s aftermath took an unexpected turn when Kim Kardashian described the experience as “abuse” and Brady expressed regrets.

Kim Kardashian’s reaction to the roast

Kim Kardashian, who participated in the roast, faced a challenging evening. During the event, she was booed by the audience as she approached the podium. Despite maintaining her composure, Kardashian later described the experience to Glaser as “abuse.”

During the roast, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe directed controversial jokes at Kardashian, comparing her to a “whale’s vagina” and making comments about her relationships with Black men. These jokes were criticized as misogynistic. Despite the intense nature of the roast, Kardashian maintained her poise throughout the event.

Appearing on the We’re Here to Help podcast, Glaser shared direct messages from Kardashian, who praised Glaser's performance but admitted finding the roast harsh. Kardashian wrote, “I don’t know how you do this. It’s abuse LOL.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Netflix edited out the booing from the live stream of the roast, a move described as “standard practice” by a Netflix executive.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Kim Kardashian Ask to Edit Out Boos from Tom Brady’s Roast? Netflix Executive Reveals

This decision was made without consulting Kardashian. The live taping, which was part of the Netflix Is a Joke Fest, aimed to present an unedited version of the event. However, the edits to Kardashian’s segment sparked discussions about the nature of live comedy specials and audience reactions.

Tom Brady’s regrets

Following the May 6 roast, Brady shared his mixed feelings during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast. While he appreciated the humor directed at various aspects of his life, he was uncomfortable with jokes about his family.

ALSO READ: Tom Brady Regrets Netflix Roast, Reveals Why He Will Never Do It Again

Brady noted that the comments impacted his children, stating, “the people [he] care[s] about most in the world” were affected by the roast. Glaser, speaking on Today with Hoda and Jenna, acknowledged Brady's concerns but also pointed out that Brady likely understood what he was signing up for.

A notable moment from the roast occurred when Brady confronted comedian Jeff Ross over a joke about Patriots CEO Robert Kraft. Brady told Ross, “Don’t say that shit again,” following a gag related to Kraft’s 2019 legal troubles. Glaser revealed that this interaction was not pre-planned, indicating that Brady may have been caught off guard by some of the more personal jabs.

Advertisement

A star-studded event

Meanwhile, the roast drew a large crowd at L.A.'s Kia Forum, including celebrities like Ben Affleck, Jim Gaffigan, Chelsea Handler, and NFL stars Rob Gronkowski and Randy Moss. The presence of these high-profile guests added to the event's buzz.

Despite the controversies, the roast was a significant moment in Netflix’s live-streaming efforts and highlighted the fine line comedians walk during such events.