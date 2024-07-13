Nikki Glaser Reveals She Only Knows Patrick Mahomes Because of Taylor Swift in Hilarious ESPYS Joke

Patrick Mahomes is regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in National Football League history, and it's hard to imagine an NFL fan who isn't aware of him. However, Nikki Glaser hilariously revealed that she knows the Kansas City Chiefs star player because of Taylor Swift!

In fact, the 14-time Grammy winner is the reason the comedian was compelled to watch football. Swift is dating Travis Kelce, and she was spotted cheering for her NFL beau several times last September. Since then, the league has continuously shown the singer attending the matches, and it has become a worldwide topic.

Nikki Glaser states she knows Patrick Mahomes because of Taylor Swift

During her appearance at the 2024 ESPY Awards, while on stage, Nikki Glaser stated that she has been “a huge fan of sports” ever since she “watched Taylor Swift watch a football game.”

The comedian further continued, “It really changed my life, because now I know who Patrick Mahomes is.” The 40-year-old revealed she knows the quarterback as “the guy in the State Farm ads.” She also assumed him to be some “CEO's son” based on his “acting.”

The audience was full of laughter before she went on to discuss the Best Male Athlete nominees, which eventually went to Mahomes. Glaser recently became the talk of the town following her outstanding and unfiltered comedy at Tom Brady's Netflix Roast Special.

Patrick Mahomes receives the Best Male Athlete award

Patrick Mahomes took home the Best Male Athlete award at the 2024 ESPYs after already bagging the Best NFL Player award earlier in the week.

However, the 28-year-old was not in the attendance to receive the honor, the Kansas City Chiefs coach took the centre stage to pick it up for him.

The three-time Super Bowl champion concluded the season with 4,183 yards passing and 27 touchdowns. In addition to winning his second consecutive Lombardi Trophy with the Chiefs, he also bagged his third Super Bowl MVP award.

Meanwhile, the Mahomes family recently announced good news that they are expecting their third baby. The adorable couple shared a very cute video along with their kids showing a photoshoot with a string of sonogram images.