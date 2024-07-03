Nikki Glaser’s Mom Apologizes for Calling Julia Roberts Gross After Touchy Interaction With Travis Kelce in Viral Video

Nikki Glaser’s mother, Julie Glaser, said she is sorry for calling Julia Roberts gross. This comes after her reaction to Roberts’ physicality with Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift’s concert went viral. Kelce and Roberts hung out at the Eras Tour show on Sunday, June 30.

After missing the first performance, Travis Kelce surprised his girlfriend on the final night in Ireland. He traveled over 5,000 miles to cheer for Swift. At the concert, the Chiefs’ star interacted with Pretty Woman-fame actress Julia Roberts, who was also attending the event.

Nikki Glaser’s parents apologize for their comments on Julia Roberts

A clip of Julia Roberts and Travis Kelce chatting during the concert sparked discussions. Roberts could be seen rubbing and tickling the NFL star while conversing. “She’s so gross,” Julie said while reacting to it. Nikki also agreed that it was a little too much.

However, the comedian’s mother later admitted that her choice of words was poor. “I probably should’ve said something different than the word ‘gross,'” she said. Nikki Glaser chipped in from the background, saying that maybe it wasn’t so nice. Her mother confessed that she didn’t realize it. “I’m issuing an apology right now for using the word ‘gross,’ but I think it was really weird,” she continued.

Julie Glaser took back her words. She added that she wanted to say weird, not gross. Father Glaser took a funny jab at her wife. He joked that it was too late to apologize, as they had already grabbed headlines.

Travis Kelce’s unexpected appearance at Dublin Eras Tour concert

Kelce attended his teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s wedding on Saturday, June 29. The multiple Grammy winner didn’t expect him to arrive in Ireland the following day. She looked surprised after spotting the top-paid NFL TE in the audience.

The three-time Super Bowl champion seems to be living up to his promises. He earlier revealed that he wanted to follow Swift worldwide. Travis Kelce made his on-stage debut with Swift at Wembley last week. A week later, he flew down to Ireland for another show.

