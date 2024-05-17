Nikola Jokic Debuts 361 Degrees SpongeBob Themed Sneaker Collection; Here’s All You Need To Know

Nikola Jokić, three-time NBA MVP and superstar center for the Denver Nuggets is soon to release four SpongeBob SquarePants-inspired in collaboration with 361 Degrees.

Photos of the soon-to-launch collection show the designs inspired by four main characters from the famous show: SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, and Mr. Krabs. The images were posted by Nick DePaula of ESPN.

December, 361 Degrees confirmed that Jokić, now the global brand ambassador, inked a signature shoe deal with the athletic brand from China.

Jokić, being an enormous star, garners attention for any affiliated merchandise. The inclusion of the SpongeBob license is anticipated to boost the desirability of his signature shoes even more.

Many regard SpongeBob SquarePants as the unparalleled cartoon in history. Since its launch on Nickelodeon in 1999, it has had tremendous success.

The cartoon, a four-time Emmy Award winner, continues its strong run. Simultaneously, Jokić, still in top form, is eyeing to guide his team toward consecutive titles.

ALSO READ: 'Was the Last Sentence Necessary?': NBA Fans in Splits Over Magic Johnson's Tweet to Steph Curry for Winning PBWA Award

Denver Nuggets Trounced by Minnesota Timberwolves, Series Heads to Game 7

On Thursday night, in game 6 of their second-round series, the Timberwolves managed a convincing 115-70 victory over the Denver Nuggets, keeping their 2024 NBA playoff hopes alive.

They took an early lead, finishing the quarter 17 points ahead, and kept that momentum to squeeze out their first home win of the series, pushing it into Game 7 against the current champions. This 45-point victory goes down as the second largest by a team about to be eliminated in NBA history.

The NBA MVP Nikola Jokic only netted 22 points with a 9-of-19 shooting hit rate and two assists. He failed to succeed in all four of his 3-point shot attempts. Denver's overall performance was dismal with a shooting efficiency of just 30.2%, becoming the first team since the Grizzlies in 2016 to score 70 or fewer points in the playoffs.

In the meantime, the game-high scorer was Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves scoring 27 points and achieving a plus-43 in just 33 minutes. This is tied for the fifth-best performance in playoff history since the 1996-97 season. Jaden McDaniels also played an impressive game, with a shooting efficiency of 80%, netting 21 points.

Despite Jamal Murray's notable individual performances in this post-season, Thursday night was not one of his best. For the Nuggets to have a chance of winning this series and potentially beyond, they will need Murray to deliver a top-notch performance.

Especially on Sunday, when the Timberwolves will come fiercely, having nothing to lose.

ALSO READ: Donovan Mitchell Responds to Rumors that he 'Grew Frustrated' With Teammates' Lack of Maturity