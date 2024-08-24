Nikola Jokic Gifts Rolex Watches Worth USD 375000 to Entire Serbian Team After Winning Bronze in Paris Olympics

According to Blic, Nikola Jokic purchased Rolex watches as presents for the Serbian national team, which participated in the 2024 Olympic Games and took home a bronze medal. The Denver Nuggets star spent a total of $375,500 on eleven watches, with the Rolex model he chose costing $32,500 for each of his teammates.

The Joker honored the members of the basketball team in the Olympic competition for Serbia with a very kind gesture. The superstar of the Denver Nuggets is about to start the second year of a $276 million, five-year contract with the team. While a few of Jokic's Olympic teammates play professional basketball in the NBA, the majority do not.

In the third-place basketball match of the Olympics, Serbia defeated the defending world champion Germany 93-83 to win the bronze medal. The "Orlovi" had led for most of the game until the very last moments before losing 91–95 to Team USA in the semifinal.

The match was a rematch of Germany's victory in the FIBA World Cup final the previous year. In this one, Serbia maintained a commanding lead throughout, soaring to a 19-point advantage in the third quarter. With 19 points, Franz Wagner led Germany. Moritz Wagner tacked on sixteen.



The Germans won their first four games in Paris to advance to the semifinals, and this World Cup victory was part of a 12-game winning streak in major international competition. However, they dropped their last two games and were defeated by France on Thursday. Late in the fourth quarter, Germany mounted a comeback, cutting Serbia's lead to 82-74 thanks to a layup by Wagner. Serbia hit back with a run of 11-4 to get back above double digits.

Jokic averaged 10.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 18.8 points per game. He made history by being the first player to ever lead a tournament in assists, rebounds, and points (all combined)

Jokic said this last year about his approach to life, “When my career is over, I truly hope that no one knows who I am. It would also be nice if my child knew that his father is not a professional basketball player. That will be my life's ambition.” Jokic has frequently talked about how straightforward his approach to playing basketball is. It's his responsibility, not his life, in his opinion.

