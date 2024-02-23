Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History vs Wizards; Joins Exclusive Club With LeBron James and Russel Westbrook

Nikola Jokic is setting records as if he is taking a walk in the park. The current NBA champion was in a menacing mood as he destroyed the Washington Wizards on his own.

On Thursday night, Jokic recorded yet another triple-double. Early in the second half at Ball Arena, the Denver Nuggets star recorded his first-ever triple-double in a game against the Washington Wizards.

Jokic recorded a triple-double in the game for the 121st time in his career.

He is now fourth in the triple-double makers list behind the likes of Magic Johnson (138), Russell Westbrook (198), and Oscar Robertson (181).

However, this was not the only record he broke that night.

Jokic joins exclusive club

The two-time MVP became the third player in team history to record a triple-double.

According to the NBA: "With his triple-double tonight, Nikola Jokic has now accomplished this feat against every team he has ever faced. Jokic joins LeBron James and Russell Westbrook as the third player in history to achieve this feat."

Brilliant season for Jokic

Jokic was averaging 26.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and 57.7% from the field and 35.2% from three-point range going into Thursday's matchup.

He just participated in his sixth NBA All-Star Game this past weekend, and he will have a great chance to win his third MVP award.

Jokic is also participating in his 650th regular season game of his career, making him the fourth player in Nuggets history to accomplish the feat.

Alex English (837), T.R. Dunn (734), and Dan Issel (718) are the only three players still ahead of him. With a 36-19 record after 55 games, the Nuggets hold the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

What’s next for the Nuggets?

With a 36-19 record after 55 games, the Nuggets hold the fourth seed in the Western Conference. They'll play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night in Oregon after the Wizards.

The Denver Nuggets are one of the contenders for this season’s NBA title as well after winning their first-ever NBA championship last season in franchise history. The Jokic-led Nuggets beat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in five games to win the NBA Championship last season.

