Nikola Jokic Reminds LeBron James and Team USA He Is The Best In World Despite Losing In Paris Olympics 2024 Basketball Opener

When Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and Naz Reid made up Minnesota's three-man big lineup in the postseason, do you recall that Nikola Jokic said the Nuggets needed a clone of him to win? People laughed at it, taking it as a joke, but ask Serbian basketball supporters and they might have a different opinion.

When Serbia took on Team USA in the opening match of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, they could have used a clone of the three-time MVP. The Americans and Serbs were tied for the most points when Jokic was on the court for the Serbs. However, when the NBA regular season MVP was on the bench, Team USA thrashed Serbia badly—by a score of 29 to 3.

How did Jokic perform against Team USA?

In 30:45 of action, Jokic finished with 20 points, five rebounds, and eight assists as Serbia fell to the formidable Americans 110-84. The team led by Steve Kerr made the most of his 9:55 minutes off the court. Jokic's well-known teammates all negatively impacted the box score; when he went to the bench, Bogdan Bogdanovic (minus-17) and Filip Petrusev (minus-13) were unable to stem the flow.

Another example of why Jokic is still the best basketball player in the world came from his performance. The seven-footer appeared to be headed for another successful postseason run a year after winning his first NBA championship until his Nuggets lost to the Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals. In the seventh game, Jokic's Nuggets blew a 20-point lead, setting a dubious record for the biggest lead blown in a Game 7 in playoff history.

Can Jokic lead the Nuggets to another NBA title?

Because of Jokic's incredible play, the Nuggets still have the second-shortest odds to win the NBA championship in 2025, despite that forgettable choke job in the playoffs. During the free-agency period, the Nuggets lost a valuable player in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, but Russell Westbrook, a former MVP, took his place.

The Nuggets will face very tough competition in the upcoming season, and they might have to make more moves to compete against the likes of the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, and Philadelphia 76ers. All the teams mentioned above boast their big 3, and the Nuggets just can’t rely on Jokic and Murray to do the heavy lifting and win the NBA title once again.

