Nikola Jokic Reveals Hilarious Threat He Gave Victor Wembanyama After Dunking on Spurs Star

Nikola Jokic vs Victor Wembanyama was a matchup that every NBA fan wanted to watch as both are having a tremendous season for their respective teams.

The two big men didn’t disappoint when the Nuggets played against the Spurs and dazzled the entire crowd. Once the game was over, Jokic had nothing but praise for the rookie from France who is breaking records every time he steps on the court.

Jokic put up a commanding double-double with 42 points, 16 rebounds, and 6 assists, but Wembanyama came very close to achieving the fifth quadruple-double in NBA history. The sensation from France finished with 23 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists, and 9 blocks.

What did Jokic say?

"He's still young, it's still early to say. He's learning, basically, every game. Every game is new for him. He's learning the matchup, he's learning the floor balance, he's learning who's guarding him. I think he just needs games, and he will figure it out," Jokic praised Wembanyama in the post-game press conference.

Jokic also mentioned: "He's humble, he's working hard, and he's still hungry. That's a very good combination."

Jokic had an honest self-assessment of his game

"I didn't do a good job today, he blocked six or seven shots. He's a special player. You always need to do special or extra things to score against those guys. I think when he learns and figures it out, he's gonna be an even bigger problem," the current NBA champion stated.

Funny incident surrounding Jokic and Wembanyama

"I was just, 'At least I'm gonna be aggressive and try to dunk it, why not.' And then it was funny," Jokic mentioned.

"I said, 'If you're gonna block more shots, I'm gonna... something.' But he blocked like four after that, so I didn't do anything about it," Jokic commented, making the entire press conference laugh.

